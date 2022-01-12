Joseph Gordon-Levitt assures us that he won’t take orders in a new trailer for the upcoming series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. Levitt will sit in the driver’s seat as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in the first season of the anthology series, set to hit Showtime on February 27.

Pulling its story from Mike Isaac’s 2019 nonfiction book of the same name, the series will use a dramatic edge to tell the tale of Uber’s thrill ride to the top of its game and the chaos it left in its wake. Pushy, shady, and reckless Kalanick will take center stage in the show as he ruffles feathers and betrays close friends in his pursuit of endless fortune only to be removed from his own company during a boardroom meeting.

Set to the background music of Pearl Jam’s grunge hit "Why Go", the teaser introduces us to Kalanick, who comes across as overconfident and untrustworthy from the gate. Immediately proving himself to be stuck in his own head, the young entrepreneur informs Uber co-founder, Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler), that while he will always listen to council, he will never take orders. That line alone tells us that Kalanick is in to fight tooth and nail for his company against whoever or whatever stands in the way. We promptly see what might stand in the way when an employee is met by roaring laughter after he questions the legality of the company’s movements only to be followed by a clip of the feds presumably investigating Kalanick.

The trailer also shows more of Uma Thurman’s portrayal of The Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington. Huffington seems instantly interested in “the notorious bad boy of tech” and will end up joining Uber’s journey as the first female member on its board of directors.

The story of Uber will be the launching point for the anthology series which plans to take viewers behind the lives of entrepreneurs and focus on how their creations shaped the world around us - for better or for worse. Super Pumped was co-created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who also form the team behind Showtime’s fan favorite series, Billions. Set to star alongside Gordon-Levitt, Chandler, and Thurman are Elisabeth Shue, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, Virginia Kull, Amanda Brooks, Annie Chang, Erinn Ruth, Mishka Thébaud, Babak Tafti, Darren Pettie, Noah Weisberg, Mark Gessner, Kerry Bishé, and Joe Kelley Dauten.

Catch a glimpse of Gordon-Levitt as Kalanick in the full clip below and be sure to tune into Showtime when the first season of Super Pumped crashes in on February 27.

