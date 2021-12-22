We can finally watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt get pumped in a new teaser for the upcoming first season of the Showtime anthology series, Super Pumped. The show will focus on the creations of some of the world’s most famous entrepreneurs and how their inventions and ideas have shifted the way in which we view the world - for better or for worse. Season 1 will delve into the background of car service, Uber, in a series titled Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber. Showtime is set to premiere the series on February 27th, 2022.

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, which is based on Mike Isaac’s 2019 nonfiction book by the same name, will look at the highs and lows of the ride-share company as they race for the top spot among their competitors. The series will also put a focus on the turmoil going on behind the scenes between CEO Travis Kalanick and internal and external sources such as Uber’s co-founder, Bill Gurley played by Kyle Chandler, Apple CEO Tim Cook portrayed by Hank Azaria, and co-founder of The Huffington Post and CEO of Thrive Global, Ariana Huffington, played by Uma Thurman.

The series will also feature Elisabeth Shue, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, Virginia Kull, Amanda Brooks, Annie Chang, Erinn Ruth, Mishka Thébaud, Babak Tafti, Darren Pettie, Noah Weisberg, Mark Gessner, Kerry Bishé, and Joel Kelley Dauten. Brian Koppelman (Billions), Beth Shacter (Soundtrack), and David Levien (Ocean’s Thirteen) are all showrunners on the series.

The teaser clip reveals an enthusiastic Kalanick (Levitt), ready to take on the world and rise to the occasion with his new ride-share app. We also see Thurman and Chandler’s portrayals of Huffington and Gurley, respectively, looking not so thrilled at the zest the young entrepreneur is exhibiting.

Check out the full synopsis and Showtime’s newest clip below and feel the excitement and drama for yourself when Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber cruises onto the network February 27, 2022.

SUPER PUMPED tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. Pivoting on Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt) and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Gurley (Chandler), the SHOWTIME series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

