For over 40 years, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been one of the most dominant brands in pop culture. With seven feature films, countless TV shows, and a sewer full of merchandise, the “Heroes in a Half-Shell” have served justice in radical fashion. There have been many iterations of the Turtles, but arguably its most iconic was when the franchise made the leap to live-action in the early 1990s. Now Mondo is honoring that era with a new villainous figure fit for the Foot Clan.

A part of Mondo's Soft Vinyl Figure line, their latest 12.35-inch piece is Super Shredder. This is updated version of the big bad, who first made his debut in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. The menacing figure comes with a green fireball, a TGRI mutagen ooze canister, a turtle and bladed mace. Super Shredder was designed by artists Aaron Conley, Alex Brewer, Brandon Gash, Hilary Arce and James Groman.

What’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze' About?