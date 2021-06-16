Nintendo revealed that the next DLC fighter to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is Kazuya Mishima, the hero-turned-villain from the Tekken fighting franchise. The announcement was made during Nintendo’s E3 2021 conference, confirming Kazuya as the fifth member of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighter Pass Vol. 2 DLC.

The announcement trailer shows Kazuya throwing opponents from a cliff inside a volcano, a homage to how the villain himself meets a fiery demise at the ending of Tekken 2. The trailer also showcases Kazuya’s moveset in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, confirming the presence of Devil Kazuya, the winged and horned alternative form of the villain.

Image via Nintendo

RELATED:‌ New 'Breath of the Wild 2' E3 Footage Reveals Release Date and a World Destroyed

Kazuya was introduced as the main protagonist and hero of the first Tekken game, before coming back as one of the main recurring villains for the whole franchise. With Kazuya’s reveal, there’s only of slot left to fill on the Fighter Pass Vol. 2 DLC, which already includes Min Min from Arms, Steve/Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7, and Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. The addition of Kazuya also brings Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rooster to an impressive total of 81 fighters, not taking into account Echo Fighters.

Each fighter from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighter Pass can be bought separately, or a whole Fighter Pass pack can be acquired for a reduced price. The first DLC featured Joker from Persona 5, Hero from the Dragon Quest series, Banjo and Kazooie, Terry from Fatal Fury/The King of Fighters, and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. With only one slot left for the second DLC to be complete, fans can surely speculate which will be the next game to crossover with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

There’s still no set date for Kazuya to be available on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Check Kazuya’s Smash Bros. reveal trailer below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Everything We Know About Marvel's New 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Game

Share Share Tweet Email

'Metroid Dread' Resurrected With First Trailer and Release Date And it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch

Read Next