After many shocking inclusions, Nintendo has finally revealed the final fighter that will be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be Sora from the Kingdom Hearts franchise.

Announced during the Final “Mr. Sakurai Presents,” director of Super Smash Bros. Masahiro Sakurai sat down and showed off the upcoming final character for the much loved series. Sora was accompanied by the standard CGI trailer that is expected with these character announcements. Sakurai showed off Sora's gameplay, which included a number of references to moves and abilities fans of the series will recognize. Sora will also have skins and colors from Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts II, Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance, and Kingdom Hearts III.

The new stage that will be included with the Kingdom Hearts lead will be "Hollow Bastion" which will transition into the iconic "Dive to the Heart" location that appears throughout the series. While in the world inside the heart, the stained-glass window in the background will display a variety of characters from the series, including Sora, Riku, Roxas, Xion, Terra, Ventus, and Aqua. The music that will be included nine music tracks from the series. The songs included are "Night of Fate," "Destiny's Force," "Shrouding Dark Cloud," "Hand in Hand," "Blast Away! -Gummi Ship II-," "Hollow Bastion," "Scherzo Di Notte," "Fragments of Sorrow," and "Destati." Sora will include both English and Japanese voiceovers and will have a unique victory screen that emulates the ending of battle encounters from the series.

Sora is the 12 DLC fighter added to the game, being a part of the second Fighters Pass that was announced with the final character of the original Fighters Pass, Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, back in January of 2020.

This rounds out the total roster size of the game to a staggering 89 total characters. The Fighter Pass 2 also includes Min-Min from Arms, Steve/Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7, Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade, and Kazuya Mishima from Tekken. Also included with the character announcement was the latest rounds of Mii Fighter costumes which include Judd and Octoling from Splatoon and the Doomslayer from the Doom series.

Sora is set to release in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on October 18 along with the announced Mii Fighter costumes. It will cost $5.99 USD as a standalone and will be part of Fighters' Pass Volume 2. Watch the full official trailer for Sora joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate down below.

