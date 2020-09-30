‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: New Fighter Is Set to Be Revealed by Nintendo

At the moment, Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has 76 playable characters. That’s about to change. As early as tomorrow’s reveal at 7am PT / 10am ET, a new contender will be stepping into the arena.

But who could it be? Hints are few and far between, but speculation is running rampant on social media. Fans want everyone from Geno (Super Mario RPG), to Fiora from Xenoblade Chronicles, Roald from Animal Crossing, Sora from Kingdom Hearts, and even Rayman from, well, Rayman. Among many, many others.

Whoever Nintendo and creator / game director Masahiro Sakurai announce, it’s sure to please some fans and frustrate others. That’s the price you pay for only being able to slot some 80-odd characters into a big ol’ battle game when you have thousands to choose from. But it’s also one of the reasons the title is on our list of the Best Nintendo Switch Games out there.

The next #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter will be revealed tomorrow at 7am PT! The video presentation will be roughly 3 minutes long, followed by a brief message from Director Masahiro Sakurai. Tune-in here tomorrow: https://t.co/7RL5x0EEVI pic.twitter.com/Fqmw03axMv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 30, 2020

Currently, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s DLC fighters include the classic Piranha Plant from Super Mario Bros. fame, Joker from Persona 5, Hero from Dragon Quest, Banjo & Kazooie from, well you know, Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury, Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and, most recently, Min Min from ARMS. At the very least, the next fighter will be revealed as part of Challenger Pack 7 out of a possible 11 total (for now).

If you want to pick up the DLC and expand your roster of fighters, head here to find out more. Each Challenger Pack contains 1 new fighter, 1 new stage, and additional music tracks. Stay tuned for the big reveal tomorrow morning!