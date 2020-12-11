Yep! Your highly anticipated new fighter joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is none other than The One-Winged Angel, Final Fantasy 7's own Sephiroth himself!

I know, I know, you weren't really planning on seeing more FF characters on the roster, but how badass was that introduction? You can't help but get hyped by that theme. And since fan-favorite protagonist Cloud had already been part of the lineup since entering in the 61st spot, it only made sense to add his longtime antagonist in the new and upcoming 78th slot. Look for Sephiroth later this month!

He'll join as part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which includes all six new Challenger Packs: "Each Challenger Pack contains 1 new fighter, 1 new stage, and additional music tracks. Purchasers will also receive a bonus Mii Swordfighter outfit: Ancient Soldier Gear." All six characters, stages, and music are expected to be released by December 31, 2021, but we've yet to have final confirmation on that one.

The most recent character to join the fray before Ol' Sephi was Minecraft Steve/Alex. That wasn't necessarily who people were expecting, but Steve and his pick-axe, along with swap-ins from Minecraft's Alex, Zombie, and Enderman, brought blocky characters and boxy physics into the existing world. Before that, Min Min joined the brawl as ARMS first fighter, who was also the first of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Closing out the previous Fighters Pass was Fire Emblem: Three Houses favorite sword-wielder Byleth.

And now Sephiroth arrives this month to carve 'em all up!

