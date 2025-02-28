Super7's Super Size line of mega-sized figures has produced some big characters before, but none bigger than their new offering: beloved Sesame Street resident Big Bird. Collider has an exclusive sneak peek at the figure, along with two adorable plushes of Big Bird and fellow Sesame Street denizen Cookie Monster. Super Size Big Bird will be available to preorder this spring, while the plushes will be available later this year at Walmart.

Super Size Big Bird isn't quite as big as the real thing, but he'll tower over your other figures at a whopping 19.5 inches tall. He comes nattily attired in a striped cloth necktie, and will be packaged in a colorful box depicting the character on Sesame Street's famous stoop. He features articulation at his neck and shoulders, and a perpetually cheery expression on his beak. If you want something a little less huge and a little more huggable, Super7 has you covered. They're also introducing a line of plush, chibi-style Sesame Street characters, starting with a not-so-big Big Bird and his gourmand pal, Cookie Monster. They'll be Walmart exclusives later in the year.