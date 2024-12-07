It’s time to say goodbye to one of the most iconic teen comedies of the 21st century as Superbad is officially leaving Netflix on December 31. The 2007 classic, written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and directed by Greg Mottola, has stood the test of time as not just a hilarious coming-of-age film, but a cultural milestone for an entire generation of moviegoers.

Loosely inspired by Rogen and Goldberg's own high school experiences, Superbad centers on best friends Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) during their final days of high school. As they attempt to make it to a house party hosted by Seth's crush, Jules (Emma Stone), their night takes a chaotic turn. A series of wild and hilariously disastrous detours occurs, while the duo are also landed with the hysterically bumbling Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), who ends up best known as McLovin.

While the movie is remembered for its endlessly quotable lines, it's easy to forget that there's a properly moving subplot in the film, focusing on the co-dependent relationship between two best friends and social outcasts, and their anxieties about attending different colleges and moving into the next stage of their lives. The film was a stunning success when it opened in 2007, grossing over $170 million at the worldwide box office against a $20 million budget. It also successfully established Hill, Cera and Stone as stars capable of going on to much achieve much more in their careers.

What is 'Superbad's Legacy?

Prior to the release, teen comedies were mainly seen as sex-centric comedies based around young male horndogs trying to get with girls before the end of a school year, but Superbad took that yarn and wound it in an unexpected direction. In the years that followed, teen comedies became a bit more thoughtful. Stone used the success of her part in Superbad to land the lead role in Easy A, a modern retelling of The Scarlet Letter, the historical novel about a young woman who has a baby out of wedlock. The story was retooled to make Stone's Olive Penderghast someone who has the reputation of a person who sleeps around, before she embraces the persona and makes a positive of it.

Another recent film, Booksmart, has a similar premise to that of Superbad — two unpopular best friends on a series of unpredictable adventures, but it also occurs from the point of view of the girls, rather than the boys. Booksmart, from Olivia Wilde, starred Beanie Feldstein (Hill's sister, ironically enough) and Kaitlyn Dever, was met with critical acclaim for its portrayal of female friendship.

Superbad is on Netflix until December 31.

