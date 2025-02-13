Amazon MGM has unveiled a new trailer for Superboys of Malegaon, an upcoming Indian comedy-drama that tells the inspiring true story of a trio of friends who embark on a quest to become filmmakers. The trouble is, they live in a rural corner of the massive country, and barely have the resources to shoot a wedding video, let alone a feature film. Superboys of Malegaon is directed by Reema Kagti, who most recently co-wrote Netflix's musical film The Archies. She previously worked with Prime Video on the crime drama series Dahaad.

The Superboys of Malegaon trailer introduces the three central characters; friends who decide to stop procrastinating and put all their might behind realizing their dreams. "We can't bring Mumbai to Malegaon, but we can make Malegaon Mumbai," says the ringleader Nasir, played by Adarsh Gourav. Mumbai isn't merely the financial capital of India, but is also the central hub for the Hindi-language film industry, known around the world as "Bollywood." It isn't lost on the three protagonists that they drew the short straw when they were born; each of them works odd-jobs to make a living. But this isn't going to stop them. "We can do something incredible," Nasir remarks.

Together, the three friends bring their entire village together as they begin production on their magnum opus. Think of Superboys of Malegaon as a combination of Ed Wood's earnest charms and Be Kind Rewind's quirkiness. In addition to Gourav, who was nominated for a BAFTA for his performance in The White Tiger, Superboys of Malegaon features Shashank Arora and Vineet Kumar Singh. The film is based on the 2008 documentary of the same name, and is written by the acclaimed comedian and lyricist Varun Grover.

'Superboys of Malegaon' Had a Successful Festival Run

Superboys of Malegaon premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, after which it was screened at the BFI London Film Festival, the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the Red Sea International Film Festival. After breaking out with his acclaimed role in The White Tiger, Gourav appeared in Apple's science-fiction series Extrapolations, and will next be seen in Alien: Earth. Arora previously worked with Kagti on the Prime Video series Made in Heaven, while Singh headlined acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's boxing drama Mukkabaaz a few years ago. Superboys of Malegaon will be released theatrically on February 28, after which it will be made available on Prime Video.