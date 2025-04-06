While passion and commitment to one’s craft cannot be confined to one person, if the commitment to turning a dream into a reality through sheer dedication had a face, Steven Spielberg would fit the bill. In The Fabelmans, a semi-fictionalized memoir of his life, we see how young Sammy Fabelman grows up in a tight-knit, middle-class Jewish family and finds himself swept away by the magic of filmmaking. The underlying message is how a magnetic pull toward cinema can shape a life or even transform it.

Proving that true art knows no boundaries, another movie shows us how cinematic talent can open doors, reshape destiny, and even expose long-hidden family truths. A world away from mid-20th-century America, Superboys of Malegaon spotlights a similar spirit, anchored in a small Indian textile city. Directed by Reema Kagti (Talaash), produced by Zoya Akhtar, and written by Varun Grover (Gangs of Wasseypur), this Hindi biopic takes us into the life of Nasir Shaikh, whose relentless fascination with movies is every bit as powerful—and transformative—as Sammy Fabelman’s. This coming-of-age film, drawing inspiration from the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon, stars Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan. The movie shows that storytelling is not just escapism but a path to genuine purpose, one that can elevate his life and those of the people around him.

What Is ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ About?