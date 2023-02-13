If there’s one thing that most people know about supercell storms, it's that they’re not good news. If you hear one, you should run for cover as soon as possible—unless, of course, you're a daredevil of a storm chaser like the characters at the eye of the storm in Herbert James Winterstern's Supercell. Collider is excited to share the exclusive new trailer for the upcoming Saban Films feature, which is set to premiere simultaneously in theaters, on digital, and on-demand on March 17.

The trailer for Supercell reveals a storm chaser group tour led by Zane (Alec Baldwin), who doesn’t seem the least bit afraid of braving a storm after risking his life storm after storm in order to make money. It’s a pretty bad idea from the get-go, but as we all know, bad ideas can result in some thrilling movies, and there are plenty of thrills in the trailer.

Only Mother Nature Can Stop Them—And She Will Try

We’re also introduced to William (Daniel Diemer), a young boy whose father died while storm-chasing. However, the late parent left behind a device that William is compelled to test and discover how it works. And you just know how he will do it: by going into the eye of a supercell. That’s how William teams up with Zane in order to go on a storm-chasing tour—and place their lives at risk in the process.

Supercell is one of the last few titles that Emmy nominee Anne Heche starred in before her tragic death in 2022. Heche will still be seen in a couple of other projects, including the upcoming HBO series The Idol. Aside from her, the cast of Supercell also features Skeet Ulrich, Jordan Kristine Seamón, and Anjul Nigam.

What is Supercell About? Let the Director Explain

Herbert James Winterstern, who previously helmed episodes of Siberia co-wrote and directed the movie. In an official statement, Winterstern revealed exactly what he hopes to achieve with Supercell:

“On the surface, Supercell may seem like a movie about storm chasing and how it has evolved from a few extreme scientists to an annual theme park tourist experience. But, at its core, it’s a human story about the grief of a boy searching for his identity after losing his dad. Having lost my mom while writing this story, I was able to identify that William’s journey wasn’t strictly the pursuit of his father, but the discovery of his mother who he had taken for granted. That said, I ultimately want the audience to have a fun ride, so as our characters experience the magic & horror of the storms surrounding them, we are right by their side, crammed together in the Brody Storm Tours van.”

Supercell arrives on March 17. You can watch the exclusive trailer and see the new poster below:

