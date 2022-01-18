A movie trailer that opens with the main character projectile vomiting over his love interest always bodes well, especially if you miss the gross-out toilet humor that dominated high school movies in the early 2000s. If that's your vibe, we've got great news for you: Supercool, an action comedy movie centered on a nerd whose wish to be cool is granted overnight — and starring Disney Channel alumnus Jake Short in the role of said nerd — comes to select theaters and on demand on February 11.

At first, director Teppo Airaksinen's teen comedy looks to tick off all the boxes of a conventional high school flick: Neil and Gilbert, two nerds played by Short and Miles J. Harvey, are complete outcasts; and, naturally, they want to be cool. And that's exactly what happens to Neil overnight, waking up to find out he suddenly rocks a killer pair of abs, and phenomenal cheekbones that the girls in the hall just can't stop staring at. Gilbert doesn't believe who he is, asking for Neil's "beat off" record by way of ID. ("Eleven and a half times!")

But that's when things get hit with a little action-comedy twist. Jimmy, a suave neighbor played by Scary Movie legend Damon Wayans Jr., takes them out for a spin in a brand-new Porsche, and it exponentially hits the fan from there: they're chased down and ball-gagged by Iliza Shlesinger, who could or could not be a drug dealer, and get stuck in all kinds of other nonsense. But hey - that's what your teens are for, right?

Supercool is set to release in select theaters and VOD on February 11, starring Short, Harvey, Wayans Jr., Shlesinger, Odessa A'zion, Peter Moses, and Madison Bailey. Check out the new trailer below:

And check out the official synopsis for Supercool below:

"Supercool tells the story of high school nerds Neil (Jake Short) and Gilbert’s (Miles J. Harvey) lifelong friendship is tested when Neil’s wish to transform into a handsome ‘cool’ guy comes true. When Neil wakes up with the face and body of a model, he sets out on his quest to impress the girl of his dreams, Summer (Madison Davenport), at her raging house party. With the help of a suave neighbor, Jimmy (Damon Wayans Jr.), and a brand-new Porsche, Neil and Gilbert embark on an epic night that spins wildly out of control, pushing the limits of beauty, brains and what’s truly important—friendship."

