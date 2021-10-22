The upcoming Netflix anime series Supercrooks has got its first official trailer, which teases what appears to be an action-packed show coloured by an array of fantastical supernatural powers. Supercrooks will debut November 25 on Netflix with a total of 13 half-hour episodes.

If you are a fan of superpowers and superhero animes like My Hero Academia but with an art style and tone that is more reminiscent of animes like Baccano! and Gangsta, Supercrooks might be a show you’ll want to keep an eye out for. Originally known as Supercrooks: The Heist, the series was adapted from Mark Millar’s and artist Leinnil Francis Yu’s graphic novel which first debuted back in 2012.

The story, albeit including cool superpowers, is completely different from popular superpower anime like the aforementioned My Hero Academia. Instead of following a colorful group of aspiring heroes, we follow a team of outlaws attempting to pull off a heist that will set them up for life. Our main character is criminal Johnny Bolt, who is recruiting talented people to take part in this risky plan that has as its main target an extremely dangerous crime boss. The trailer shows how this group is up against a Praetorian, a supervillain who somehow possesses over 200 superpowers, among these, the ability to use fire and to multiply.

Animated by renowned studio Bones, which is the same studio behind My Hero Academia and other titles such as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, the series is directed by Motonobu Hori. The Japanese voice cast includes Kenjiro Tsuda, Maaya Sakamoto, Hiroshi Yanaka, Yasushi Kimura, Pierre Taki, Junichi Suwabe, Hisao Egawa, Eiji Takemoto, Tetsu Inada, Subaru Kimura, Wataru Hatano, and KENN. Meanwhile, the English voice cast includes Jonah Scott, Abby Trott, Jason Marnocha, Doug Stone, Beau Billingslea, Bill Butts, Bill Rogers, Bruno Oliver, Ben Pronsky, DC Douglas, and Zeno Robinson.

Supercrooks will be available for streaming on Netflix on November 25, with a total of 13 30-minute episodes. Check out the first trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Supercrooks:

Luck's never been on their side, but this crew of small-time crooks with super powers recruited by none other than Johnny Bolt are rolling the dice on one last heist. Their target: A ruthless super-powered crime boss... What can go wrong? Super Crooks is based on the graphic novel of the same name by comic book legend Mark Millar and artist Leinil Yu, directed by Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday) and told in 13x 30-minute episodes produced by renowned Japanese anime studio bones.

