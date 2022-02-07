After taking the world of Marvel (and, subsequently, Disney) by storm by delivering Captain America and Avengers movies that fans will love for years to come, brothers Joe and Anthony Russo are aging down for their next storytelling adventure. The directing duo has decided to adapt Superfudge for Disney+, an animated film based on the best-selling children’s novel by Judy Blume, chronicling the sibling rivalry that a twelve-year old boy develops with his new younger siblings.

The family adventure will follow young Peter Hatcher on a quest across New York City after he’s left in charge of his three-year old brother, Farley “Fudge” Hatcher, and his younger sibling up and runs away. The first part of the animated film is set to unite the two siblings in the adventure, while the second part will see both of them dealing with an unexpected trouble: the arrival of a baby sister at the house. The story will be adapted for the screen by Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo, the writing team that brought us Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and Future Husbands.

Superfudge is not the only adaptation recently ordered by Disney+ though. The streamer has also ordered a series adaptation of Disney-Hyperion novel Paola Santiago and the River of Tears by Kevin Rodriguez, to be produced by Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria. The critically acclaimed children's book will be adapted into a fantasy/adventure TV series inspired by the legend of La Llorona, focusing on Latin heritage and mother-daughter relationships.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'National Treasure' Disney+ Series Casts Catherine Zeta-Jones as a Badass Billionaire

Rounding out the slate of kid-friendly content ordered by Disney is Tiny Trailblazers, an animated original series produced by Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon for Disney Junior. With an early childhood target audience, the series follows two adventurous girls who learn to admire and discover the magic of nature. Witherspoon will also lend her voice to the series as wildlife specialist Fern, in a series meant to teach children about good instincts, self-esteem, thoughtfulness and, as the name suggests, trying new things.

With that slate of content ordered by Disney+ and Disney Junior, we can be sure that future animated movies and series in the Mickey Mouse streaming platform are in excellent hands for the foreseeable feature. And for us, adults, it will be interesting to see what the stars, producers and directors we know and love do with this kind of material in their hands.

Disney+ hasn’t announced a release date for any of the three projects yet.

’Turning Red’s Domee Shi and the Creative Team Behind Pixar’s Latest Talk How the Film Evolved, and the Film’s Great Supporting Characters Plus, the all-female team of filmmakers reveal which supporting character they’d love to see get a Disney+ series.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email