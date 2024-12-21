Milly Alcock is set to debut as Clark Kent's cousin Supergirl in James Gunn's hotly anticipated Superman, before starring in her own film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. But if you can't wait that long to see the Woman of Steel in action, Max has you covered. 1984's Supergirl will be added to the streamer on January 1, 2025.

The film was a spin-off of the Ilya and Alexander Salkind-produced Superman films starring Christopher Reeve. After the letdown of Superman III, Supergirl was seen as a way to reset the then-tired franchise. It was directed by Jeannot Szwarc (Jaws 2, Santa Claus: The Movie), and based on Superman's young cousin, who was created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino in 1959's Action Comics #252. It was originally intended to feature Reeve's Superman in a significant role, but Reeve turned the film down: Marc McClure's Jimmy Olsen is the only character from Reeve's Superman films that ultimately appears in the film.

What Is 'Supergirl' About?

Supergirl stars Helen Slater as Kara Zor-El, Kal-El's young cousin; she lives in Argo, a city that survived Krypton's destruction in a small pocket of space, with her parents Zor-El (Simon Ward) and Alura (Mia Farrow). The city is powered by the powerful and mysterious Omegahedron; when it is accidentally rocketed away from Argo City, the wizard Zaltar (Peter O'Toole) sends Kara to Earth to retrieve it. There, Earth's yellow sun gives her superpowers like her cousin, and she takes on a similar costumed identity: Supergirl. However, she has to contend with would-be witch Selena (Faye Dunaway), who wants both the Omegahedron and Kara's love interest, Ethan (Hart Bochner). Along the way, she takes on the alter ego "Linda Lee" and meets both Jimmy Olsen and Lois Lane's younger sister, Lucy (Maureen Teefy).

Despite an energetic performance from Slater, the cheesy and campy Supergirl underperformed with critics and audiences, earning an 8% Rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes, and making $14.3 million USD on a $35 million budget. Combined with the disappointment of Superman III, the Salkinds subsequently sold the Superman rights to Cannon Films, who promptly killed the series for good with the ill-fated Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. Slater would make several subsequent appearances in DC Comics adaptations: she played Lara, Superman's Kryptonian mother, on Smallville, and Eliza Danvers, Supergirl's adoptive mother, on the CW series Supergirl.

Supergirl will stream on Max starting January 1, 2025. Until then, the film is available to rent or buy on VOD. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Your changes have been saved Supergirl After losing a powerful orb, Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin, comes to Earth to retrieve it and instead finds herself up against a wicked witch. Release Date November 21, 1984 Director Jeannot Szwarc Cast Helen Slater , Faye Dunaway , Peter O'Toole , Mia Farrow Runtime 124 minutes Main Genre Superhero Writers David Odell Expand

Watch on VOD