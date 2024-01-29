The Big Picture Milly Alcock has been cast as Supergirl in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe movie, beating out other actresses for the role.

The upcoming movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, is based on a 2022 comic book series and will be written by Ana Nogueira.

Alcock's version of Supergirl will have a darker and more hardcore persona, different from the traditional portrayal of the character.

Milly Alcock, one of the stars of HBO's House of the Dragon, has seen off competition from the likes of Emilia Jones and Meg Donnelly to nab the highly coveted role of Supergirl in the new DC Universe. Alcock, an actress hailing from Australia, gained widespread recognition for her role as the young Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon. Her acting portfolio extends beyond this notable part, featuring appearances in a variety of other television series and films, including Upright, The Gloaming, and Reckoning.

James Gunn and his fellow DC chief Peter Safran revealed their new project, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow during a studio press event on January 31, 2023. This upcoming movie draws inspiration from Tom King's 2022 comic book series. Ana Nogueira is set to pen the script for the film. Nogueira's unique interpretation of the Supergirl character, initially shaped for a different adaptation featuring Sasha Calle's portrayal in The Flash significantly impressed both Gunn and Safran, leading to her involvement in this project.

It remains to be seen whether Alcock's Supergirl will appear first in Gunn's Superman: Legacy, which already seems quite busy and packed with characters, or if she'll go directly to her own feature film, but either way, Alcock joins the likes of David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as established actors who have just been thrust into the A-list having been selected for the biggest jobs of their careers by Gunn and Safran. At the time the film was announced, Gunn stated:

“In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing.”

Who Is Supergirl in DC Comics?

The character is often depicted as the cousin of Superman, sharing his superhuman abilities and vulnerability to Kryptonite. Born on the planet Krypton as Kara Zor-El, she comes to Earth after escaping the destruction of her home planet. Kara's ship lands on Earth after a long journey, during which she remains in suspended animation and does not age. Upon arrival, she discovers her cousin Kal-El (Superman) has grown up and become a hero. Kara adopts the Supergirl identity and begins her own superhero career. Supergirl's powers are similar to those of Superman and include superhuman strength, speed, and agility, the ability to fly, enhanced senses, and various vision powers (including heat vision and x-ray vision).

No director has been announced for the film yet.