“The greatest gift we can give each other is our authentic selves and sharing that — sharing our truth is what makes us strong.”

Having first premiered in 2015, Supergirl retold the story of Superman’s cousin. The 12-year-old Kara Zor-El was sent to Earth after the fall of Krypton to protect her cousin, but when her pod accidentally gets knocked off course, she gets stuck in a black hole. By the time she gets to earth, her cousin has grown up, and she must learn to grow up within the Danvers family and as a human. Now, as an adult living in National City, Kara has to figure out how to balance her life as a reporter at Catco and hide her identity as Supergirl.

Whether you were Team LuthorCorp, Team Karolsen, Team Karamel, or simply Team Independent Woman—the series has undoubtedly impacted viewers' and cast members' hearts. What have your favorites been up to? Let’s find out!

Katie McGrath — Lena Luthor

A force to reckon with—Lena Luthor is the younger sister of Lex Luthor, Superman’s nemesis, and Kara Danvers, aka. Supergirl’s best friend. Having taken over L-Corp after Lex’s downfall, Lena has made sure the company's image changed for the better—as CEO; she turned the company into a multi-billion dollar corporation in the science and technology sectors. At the end of the series, Lena proves her worth to her family and the public and finally learns to accept herself.

Supergirl wasn’t the first series to have helped Katie Mcgrath gain recognition—having previously starred as Morgana Pendragon in the BBC series Merlin. Mcgrath has proven time and again her capabilities as an actress. Throughout the years has worked on projects like Dracula, Jurassic World, Slasher, Frontier, Secret Bridesmaids Business, and most recently, The Continental.

Azie Tesfai — Kelly Olsen

The new Guardian—Kelly Olsen, works at Obsidian North, helping to develop ways for consumers to use the VR system to cope with traumas. After moving to National City, Kelly and Alex developed feelings for each other. The pair eventually started dating, tying the knot in the last season of the series, and adopting Esme.

Azie Tesfai is quite similar to her character—having attended auditions and acting classes while pursuing a business administration degree at UC Berkeley. Tesfai has shown how hardworking she is and more than proven her worth as an actress. Several of her projects include Wicked Wicked Games, Jane the Virgin, NCIS: Los Angeles, and A Million Little Things. Most recently, she’s just finished filming for the short film Knock Knock Head Lock—a twisted take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Julie Gonzalo — Andrea Rojas

A businesswoman with way too high standards and expectations of everyone around her—Andrea Rojas is the CEO of Obsidian North and former owner and Editor-in-chief of Catco Media. She moved to National City because her best friend, Lena Luthor, wanted someone to take over Catco Media. When Andrea arrives in the city, viewers glimpse the woman’s life—she has become a pawn for Leviathan, doing their dirty work under the disguise of Acrata. However, at the end of the series, she helps to take down Lex Luthor and Nyxly.

Julie Gonzalo has quite the resume—she is best known for her roles in A Cinderella Story, Veronica Mars, Eli Stone, Dallas, Ladron Que Roba A Ladron, and A Dark Foe. Most recently, Gonzalo has lent her voice to the audiobook Sobremesa: A Memoir of Food and Love in Thirteen Courses, which is set to be released by September.

Nicole Maines — Nia Nal

Making history as the first transgender superheroine—Nia Nal embraced her powers after her mother’s death, becoming Dreamer. First, having arrived in National City pursuing a career as a reporter at CatCo Worldwide Media, Nia eventually joined the superfriends to fight crime and make a difference in the city.

Within the series and in real life, Nicole Maines has made history. The actress is slowly but surely making a name for herself—starring in works such as Royal Pains, Good Trouble, BIT, and most recently even going into writing for Dreamer’s storyline within the Superman: Son of Kal-El comics.

Jon Cryer—Lex Luthor

The big bad for Superman, one way or another, has made his way into Supergirl’s life as well. Lex Luthor’s war against Kryptonians has effectively caused trouble for everyone in National City—wreaking havoc in both his sister Lena's and Supergirl’s life. There’s never a moment of peace regarding the charismatic and devious billionaire.

Sure, Lex Luthor may be totally unhinged, but Jon Cryer is thankfully nothing like his character within the series. The American actor, comedian, and filmmaker has amassed quite the resume—having appeared in projects like Two and a Half Men, Pretty in Pink, NCIS, Due Date, and Tortured, to name several. The actor most recently got cast in an NBC untitled comedy pilot alongside Abigail Spencer and Donald Faison.

Melissa Benoist — Kara Danvers, Supergirl

Supergirl herself—having initially been sent to Earth to protect her younger cousin, Kal-El, aka Superman, the older Kryptonian had to learn to grow up as Kara Danvers, the adoptive sister in the Danvers household, when she was suspended in time for 24 years when her pod got knocked off course and sent to the Phantom Zone. Wanting a normal life, one where she could pursue a career in journalism, she moved to National City with her sister, Alex. But after she was forced to reveal herself to save her sister, Kara was nicknamed Supergirl and recruited by the DEO to lower alien criminal activities in the city.

Melissa Benoist is a superhero like her television counterpart—having landed her first significant role as Marley Rose in the fifth season of Glee. The actress has appeared in works such as Whiplash, The Longest Ride, and Waco—on top of having made her Broadway debut in 2018 as Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Benoist rose to widespread prominence when she was cast in the title role of the CBS/CW series Supergirl. She is set to star in The Girls on the Bus, currently in pre-production.

Odette Annable — Sam Arias

An enigma wrapped inside an enigma—Sam Arias is an employee at L-Corp and one of Lena Luthor’s close friends. But when her powers start to manifest, it’s revealed to both viewers and characters that Sam is, in fact, a Kryptonian—a worldkiller named Reign, sent to Earth right before Krypton's destruction.

Odette Annable’s first-ever role was as a Spanish-speaking student in Kindergarten Cop at the age of five. The actress has amassed quite a number of projects throughout the years — most known for her roles in House, Banshee, Supergirl, and recently Walker, which has been renewed for a third season.

Chyler Leigh — Alex Danvers

Alex Danvers, aka Sentinel, may be Supergirl’s sister, but she’s more than capable of holding her own—the bio-engineer works at the DEO and fights alien criminals with the Superfriends. Throughout the series, she has been an anchor for Kara—only when Kelly arrived in National City did viewers finally get to see the depths of Alex on both a professional and personal level. But most importantly, viewers were able to see the woman finally and truly happy.

Capable of holding her own indeed. Chyler Leigh is most known for her roles as Janey Briggs in Not Another Teen Movie and Lexie Grey in Grey’s Anatomy. The American actress has built quite the resume — having starred in projects such as That '80s Show, Taxi Brooklyn, and of course, Supergirl. Leigh has recently been cast in the Hallmark series The Way Home, opposite Andi MacDowell.

