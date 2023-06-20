Despite The Flash’s struggle to leave a mark at the box office, Sasha Calle has already met DC Studio’s co-head Peter Safran to discuss her future as DCU’s potential Supergirl. During an interview with USA Today, Calle underlined that, while nothing is official yet, she would love to return as the Daughter of Krypton in upcoming DCU projects.

In The Flash, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) goes back in time to save her mother from a gruesome murder. Messing with the timeline is a dangerous business, though, and Barry ends up in a version of Earth where the Justice League metahumans don’t exist, and the planet is defenseless against General Zod (Michael Shannon) and his Kryptonian friends. Luckily, Barry finds new allies in Michael Keaton’s Batman and Calle’s Supergirl.

Including several cameos from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Flash was tasked with rebooting the DC Extended universe and making way for Safran and James Gunn to develop their new ambitious storyline. However, while The Flash serves as a farewell to the DCEU that came before, the movie’s exploration of the Multiverse leaves the door open for Safran and Gunn to bring back some cast members and characters back to the new DCU. According to Calle, she has recently sat down with Safran to discuss the DCU future, and while no deal was struck, she says, “I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her so deeply, and I feel so connected to her.”

Sasha Calle Could Make a Great DCU Supergirl

The Flash production was plagued with setbacks and last-minute changes until the movie finally got a theatrical release a few months before Warner Bros. Discovery put Gunn and Safran in charge of DC Studios to reset the DCU timeline. So, while The Flash initially had an ending that welcomed Calle into the main DCEU timeline and teased future projects, the scene was scrapped in favor of something more self-contained. It makes sense to cut that ending, given that DC Studios wants to move forward and pour all its energies into the new DCU. However, since Calle’s Supergirl is unquestionably one of the highlights of The Flash, it would be great to see her included in the new DCU.

Currently, there’s a Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie on the new DCU calendar, said to adapt Tom King’s beloved run about the Daughter of Krypton. The film is expected to hit theaters around 2027, so Gunn and Safran still haven’t truly begun the casting process for the project. Still, given that Calle did such a great job bringing the heroine to life, despite The Flash script's shortcomings, we can see the star taking over the red and blue uniform for the new DCU.

