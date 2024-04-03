The Big Picture Craig Gillespie is in talks to direct Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El.

The film will draw inspiration from Tom King's comic series and is not connected to previous TV adaptations.

Ana Nogueira will write the script for the film produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran for the DCU.

With filming for James Gunn's Superman in full swing, his cousin Kara's movie may be starting to take shape. Craig Gillespie is in talks to helm Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the next in DC's revamped slate of films. Deadline reports that Gillespie is circling the project, which aims to begin filming later this year. House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock is already set to star as the Maiden of Might in the film. This will be Gillespie's first superhero film, although his diverse filmography has shown he's comfortable directing across a variety of genres — and in centering his films around a complex female lead character.

His debut feature, the Billy Bob Thornton comedy Mr. Woodcock, was a troubled production, but he earned raves for his follow-up film, the indie drama Lars and the Real Girl. His subsequent films include the horror remake Fright Night, the acclaimed sports dramedy I, Tonya, and the 101 Dalmatians reimagining Cruella, to which he is slated to direct a sequel. His most recent film was last year's Dumb Money. He has also directed the TV miniseries Pam and Tommy and Mike.

What Do We Know About 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'?

Image via DC Comics

So far, details have been sparse on the upcoming film, which will feature the iconic comic character created in 1959's Action Comics #252 by Otto Binder and Al Plastino. It will star Alcock as Kara Zor-El, the teenage cousin of Superman who is the last survivor of the Kryptonian colony Argo City and possesses superhuman powers similar to those of her more famous cousin.

According to new DC film head honcho Gunn, the film will draw inspiration from the 2021-2022 eight-issue limited series of the same name, by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. It featured Kara and Krypto the Super-Dog going on an odyssey through space with a vengeance-seeking alien girl. It will not be connected to the incarnation of the character seen in last year's The Flash, played by Sasha Calle, nor to her CW television counterpart, who wrapped up a well-received six-season run in 2021, where she was portrayed by Melissa Benoist. Alcock's interpretation of the character will debut in Gunn's Superman film, which is set to premiere next summer.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be produced by Gunn and Peter Safran, and executive produced by Chantal Nong. The script will be written by actor and playwright Ana Nogueira, who is also slated to write a Teen Titans film for the studio.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow may have its director, but it has not yet set a release date. Superman will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.