After six rotations around the sun, The CW closed the chapter on Supergirl this year. The DC Comics series began in 2015, when television's superhero renaissance was still in a relatively nascent stage. At the time, a female superhero headlining her own on-screen property was an aberration—an experiment doomed to fail. When the show aired, Supergirl’s only other live-action adaptation was the 1984 box office failure, Wonder Woman hadn’t yet lassoed her own film deal, and the critically-panned Catwoman and Elektra were the closest we had got to female superhero leads.

But Supergirl was able to break the mold and became a show that successfully battled ratings and villains every week for six years. Melissa Benoist stepped into the red boots to become Kara Zor-El, a Kryptonian who left her dying planet but became trapped in the Phantom Zone. When she made it to Earth, her cousin Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) asked the Danvers family to take Kara in.

Kara Danvers became the Girl of Steel. Fighting alongside Kara was her adoptive sister, Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and the man who would become her surrogate father, Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), as well as Kara’s close friends, Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) and James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks). Over the six seasons, the cast changed and evolved and Supergirl and her Superfriends became some of the most diverse and inclusive characters in the superhero landscape.

Supergirl Season 6 had its work cut out for it. A new villain was introduced, an old one returned. Did Supergirl and the Superfriends prevail?

What Happened in Supergirl Season 6?

Following the epic CWVerse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, supervillain Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) became a national treasure. He fell in with a villainous organization of old gods called Leviathan, and that storyline carried over to the Season 6 premiere due to pandemic-related production stoppages. The Superfriends were able to stop Lex, but he sent Supergirl to the Phantom Zone.

The first half of the final season followed Supergirl’s struggles in the Phantom Zone and the Superfriends’ desperate attempts to retrieve her. Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) fought her brother Lex for custody of Luthor Corp, before finally relenting and joining forces with the Superfriends instead. Their attempts to rescue Kara, however, led to Phantoms entering Earth. It took some time travel shenanigans to stop the Phantoms.

In the Phantom Zone, Kara discovered that her biological father, Zor-El (Jason Behr), had been trapped there. Kara met the Fifth Dimensional imp Nyxlygsptlnz, or "Nyxly" (Peta Sergeant) who promised to help Kara return home, but Nyxly was actually adamant to return to her own dimension and avenge her imprisonment. Kara was able to defeat Nyxly and was rescued by the Superfriends. Unbeknownst to the team, Nyxly had hitched a ride to Earth herself.

On Earth, Nyxly was trapped in the dream realm, before being freed by an unknowing Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines). Nyxly’s goal was to locate seven magical totems (Courage, Humanity, Hope, Dream, Love, Truth, and Destiny) that would form the AllStone, a magical artifact that would give Nyxly all the power she needed to return to her dimension and kill the father who banished her. Nyxly found a surprising ally—none other than Lex, who had been hiding out in the future. According to Lex, he had met Nyxly in the future and fallen in love with her. To prevent her demise, Lex had returned to the present time in order to help Nyxly change her fate.

How Did Supergirl End?

The two-hour finale was preceded by devastating events. The Superfriends’ close associate and Kara’s colleague William Dey (Staz Nair) was shot and killed by Lex, while Nyxly kidnapped Alex and her fiancée Kelly Olsen’s (Azie Tesfai) adopted daughter, Esme (Mila Jones), who had manifested the Love totem.

In the first part of the Season 6 finale, "The Last Gauntlet," Nyxly and Lex offered the Superfriends an ultimatum—they had to bring all the totems they possessed and locate the final missing totem in exchange for Esme. Supergirl found the last totem, but she and Alex clashed over how to proceed with the plan. Supergirl couldn’t guarantee Esme’s safe return, so Alex decided to give Lex and Nyxly what they wanted.

In an attempt to grow powerful enough to stop Lex and Nyxly, Supergirl tried absorbing energy directly from the sun. However, once she realized that her attempts to save the world were only hurting it, Supergirl changed her plan and the Superfriends gathered together to confront Lex and Nyxly and save Esme. During the epic fight scene, the Allstone was formed and then broken into three parts. Supergirl had one piece, but Lex and Nyxly were also in possession of their own pieces. Since they were both villains, each wanted power for themselves, turning on each other and leaving the Superfriends alone.

As Esme was reunited with her mothers, Lex and Nyxly’s battle began drawing out the Love, Truth, and Dreams of the people. But, just when Supergirl believed there was no hope for her to save the world, she saw that the people were saving themselves. This gave Kara a new idea—she would send out a message motivating people once again. Through Brainy’s (Jesse Rath) technical skills and Lena’s newfound magical powers, Kara restored hope in the world.

Lex and Nyxly, however, were still at large, and they called in help from villains like Red Tornado, the Phantoms, and Overgirl. The Superfriends had their own backup in the arrival of Mon-El (Chris Wood), Winn Schott, and James Olsen as Guardian. After a short battle, Lex and Nyxly got sucked into the Phantom Zone, leaving Earth at peace.

The Superfriends then headed to Alex and Kelly’s wedding, which was a beautiful affair. Lena became Esme’s godmother, Nia and Brainy were reunited, J’onn learned that he and his girlfriend M’gann M’orzz (Sharon Leal) would have a son in the future, and James set Esme on the path to becoming a photographer. However, amidst the joyous occasion, Kara was in despair. An earlier call from her former boss, Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart), had revealed that Cat was returning to her publication, CatCo, and what's more, she wanted to hire Kara as Editor-in-Chief. However, Kara was struggling with the idea of carrying on a dual life—it had caused her a lot of grief, almost cost her Lena’s friendship, and ultimately meant she couldn’t be the best superhero or reporter that she wanted to be.

Earlier in the season, Kara had quit her job as a reporter at CatCo after she’d failed to attend an interview session because she was busy as Supergirl — but in speaking to Cat and Lena, Kara finally realized what she needed to do. In the final scene of the finale, Cat Grant returned to her position as head of CatCo with a splash, by unveiling Kara Danvers as Supergirl in a television broadcast event.

What does the finale mean for Supergirl and the Superfriends?

All the Superfriends started new adventures in the finale. The DEO was reconstituted with J’onn taking over as the director. Alex, Kelly, and Esme began their new life together as a family. Nia opened a new LGBTQ+ center, and Kara no longer had to carry the burden of her secret identity.

The finale suggests that Supergirl and the Superfriends will continue protecting National City and the whole world, but they’ll be doing so by living their authentic lives. Kara realized that all the people of Earth weren’t helpless, and that she had to trust their resourcefulness to fight some of their own battles—but this helped her make the decision to reveal her true identity and balance both parts of her life.

Several characters received closure in the final season, allowing them to move on and move forward. Brainy let go of his need to preserve the future. Nia’s sister Maeve (Hannah James) finally apologized for hurting Nia and the two promised to work together to help Nia learn about her powers.

Lena learned that her birth mother was a witch with magical powers and that her stepmother Lillian Luthor (Brenda Strong) had purposely subdued those abilities in her as a child. Lena was therefore able to merge her scientific and magical abilities to become part of the Superfriends.

Alex had always wanted to be a mother, and her dream came true with Esme. And Kelly finally got the team to see the problems that exist on Earth—systemic racism—and showed them how to be real allies to the people. She also became the superhero Guardian, to protect marginalized communities. Even though Supergirl has ended, there is no doubt that the characters will continue to fight on.

Alex will be part of The Flash's upcoming Armageddon crossover event, appearing in her vigilante role as Sentinel, so it’s possible that the other Supergirl characters may appear in future events or episodes. David Ramsey has appeared in almost every CWVerse show at least once since Arrow ended, which leaves the door open for more special appearances.

Benoist has also kept the possibility of returning to the role open. Were Supergirl to appear in the CWVerse sometime in the future, it would be as a hero whose identity is no longer secret.

