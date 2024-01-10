The Big Picture James Gunn is reportedly testing actors for the role of Supergirl, potentially for a cameo that could lead to a standalone movie.

The Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is based on Tom King's comic book series and will have a darker portrayal of the character.

The actors in the running for Supergirl include Milly Alcock, Emilia Jones, and Meg Donnelly.

It's always an exciting moment when James Gunn gets his teeth into another big-name DC casting and this is no different, as Deadline is reporting that testing is currently about to get underway for the casting of Supergirl. It's possible a major name may be approached directly for casting, but for the moment, DC is planning a series of screen tests which are scheduled to take place in the next month or so. The names in the mix are currently Milly Alcock, Emilia Jones, and Meg Donnelly.

The belief is that Supergirl will not yet be appearing in her own movie, but this casting will be for a cameo appearance that may lead to such a feature film, akin to Tom Holland and Chadwick Boseman's appearances in Captain America: Civil War. A movie is planned, however, as Gunn with co-DC chief Peter Safran, first announced their Supergirl movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, back at their studio press day on January 31, 2023. The movie is based on Tom King’s comic book series from 2022. The movie is set to be written by Ana Nogueira, who impressed Gunn and Safran with her take on Supergirl while writing a screenplay for a different version of the character, based on Sasha Calle's performance in The Flash.

At the time the film was announced, Gunn stated:

“In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing.”

Alcock is an Australian actress who is best known for her portrayal of young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO series House of the Dragon. Her acting career includes roles in several other TV shows and films such as Upright, The Gloaming, and Reckoning. Jones is an English actress and singer, who gained widespread recognition for her lead role as Ruby Rossi in the Academy Award-winning 2021 film CODA, which earned her a nomination for a British Academy Film Award for Best Actress. Jones is also known for her portrayal of Kinsey Locke in the Netflix series Locke and Key which aired from 2020 to 2022.

Donnelly is no stranger to the world of DC comics, having already voiced Supergirl in DC animated movies, Legion of Superheroes and Justice League – Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One. She's probably best known for her role as Taylor Otto in the ABC sitcom American Housewife from 2016 to 2021, in addition to her portrayal of Addison in the Disney Channel Original Movie Zombie and its sequels.

Collider will bring you the latest on the casting of Supergirl when things are official.