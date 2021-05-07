With Supergirl currently in the midst of its sixth and final season, many plot points are still left up in the air. How will Kara Zor-El's (Melissa Benoist) friends and family be able to rescue her from the Phantom Zone? What happens now that Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) is officially a member of Team Supergirl? And what about the persistent threat of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), who always seems to be lurking in the background? One certainty that fans were teased about early on was the fact that Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai), sister to Mehcad Brooks' James Olsen and Alex Danvers' (Chyler Leigh) girlfriend, would be picking up the mantle of Guardian for the superhero show's last season — and now, the CW is giving us a first look at just how awesome Kelly will look in her own superhero suit.

Kelly will officially be assuming her new role as Guardian, which had previously been held by her brother, complete with a new superhero look, in the second half of Supergirl's sixth season. The show had already hinted that this would be the case, and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner confirmed the news.

Kelly's new Guardian storyline will come to fruition in Episode 612 titled "Blind Spots," which was co-written by Tesfai and co-producer J. Holtham, and addresses racial inequality. Arrow's David Ramsey directs and will also make an appearance as John Diggle in the episode that will air September 21.

Supergirl will air its final episode of the first half of Season 6 on Tuesday, May 11, having stepped in to fill the gap during an unexpected Superman & Lois hiatus which prompted a slight schedule adjustment in the CW's television line-up. The second half of Season 6 will begin airing on August 24 at 9 p.m. ET. Check out the first look image of Tesfai's Kelly Olsen as Guardian below:

