It’s an exciting time to be a DC fan. While things like The Penguin limited series are continuing Matt Reeves’ critically acclaimed The Batman universe, James Gunn’s DC shared universe is also on the horizon. Creature Commandos is premiering later this year to kick off the new DCU on Max before Superman flies back onto the big screen next summer. One of the heroes being introduced in Gunn’s upcoming film is Supergirl, played by House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock. Now, before the next cinematic version of the character takes to the skies, McFarlane Toys has debuted their latest statue for the Woman of Tomorrow.

The 1:8 scale resin Supergirl DC Direct statue, based on artwork by J. Scott Campbell from DC Cover Girls, has the Girl of Steel in a heroic pose. It’s a different look than DC fans are used to seeing from the character and has a home-made feel to it, almost acting like a prototype to her costume. Supergirl is seen in a blue and white baseball shirt with the iconic “S” emblem on it. Replacing her skirt and boots are red gym shorts and sneakers, but the character’s signature cape is still intact. This version of the hero would fit right at home at Smallville High.

Supergirl’s Heroic On-Screen History

In the last half century, Supergirl has appeared in many iterations outside the comics. She would get her own film in 1984 that was in the same continuity as the Christopher Reeve Superman films and was an important character in the DCAU in shows like Superman: The Animated Series, The New Batman Adventures, and Justice League: Unlimited. However, the character hit a new level of fame with the breakout CBS-turned-CW series Supergirl, where the hero was played by Melissa Benoist. Starting in 2015, the series ran for six seasons and 126 episodes. Benoist’s version would also cross over with other shows like Arrow, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow regularly.

In terms of the big screen, Supergirl would make her cinematic return in 2023’s The Flash, where she was played by Sasha Calle. While that DCEU film bombed at the box office, Calle’s Supergirl was one of the highlights of the multiverse adventure. This brings us to the present day with Gunn’s reinvention of the DCU. Alcock’s Supergirl will debut alongside other Justice League members like David Corenswet’s Man of Steel, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and Guy Gardner's Green Lantern in Superman on July 11, 2025. Alcock will then get her own film, Supergirl: Women of Tomorrow, on June 26, 2026. While not much is known about the plot yet, Supergirl has recently found her main villain.

Where Can You Stream ‘Supergirl’?

The entire Supergirl CW series is currently streaming on Netflix alongside The Flash film. The latter of which is also streaming on Max with most of the expansive DC Multiverse. As for Supergirl’s new DC Direct DC Cover Girl Statue, it’s currently up for pre-order on McFarlane’s website. The statue is priced at $149.99 USD and is set for release later this year.