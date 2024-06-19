The Big Picture Melissa Benoist's portrayal of Supergirl brought critical acclaim and inclusivity to the superhero genre.

For six seasons, Melissa Benoist took up the mantle of the Girl of Steel, Kara Zor-El, in CBS and The CW's Supergirl to critical acclaim and awards buzz. The groundbreaking superhero series was a big win for inclusivity in the genre while tackling major comic foes and storylines within the Arrowverse and giving the character some much-needed redemption on-screen after her disastrous 1984 film. Although it's been three years since Benoist last donned her suit and cape, she still has wisdom to share with new DCU Supergirl, Milly Alcock, anyone who may one day play Kara Zor-El.

In the latest episode of Collider Ladies Night, Perri Nemiroff sat down with Benoist to discuss the actress's career and her latest endeavors, including her recent political dramedy The Girls on the Bus with Mike Flanagan favorite Carla Gugino. That included reflecting on her time as Supergirl, where she faced the immense pressure of bringing to life a comic character that has been around since 1959. Joining the cast of Glee had given her the confidence to tackle Superman's cousin thanks to the grueling hours it took to perfect scenes, dances, and songs, but there was still added stress performing as a storied character. She was specifically asked about how she managed the gravity of such a role when trying to deliver her best performance and what advice she'd offer to future Supergirls.

"That's a really good question," she said. "I think what always drove me while working on that show was the audience and who I knew I was making the show for. Of course, I know that she is an iconic character that spans many generations of fans, but the people that I was making that show for while we were making it were young women, and if I kept that in the forefront of my mind, it always made everything palatable." Shows are at their best when they fundamentally understand their audience, and Supergirl, for the most part, succeeded on this front, with an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score across all seasons.

Who Will Take on Supergirl After Benoist?

Since Benoist left Supergirl behind, audiences have already seen one take on the character courtesy of 2023's The Flash. Sasha Calle plays a "badass" version of Kara in the feature, teaming up with Ezra Miller's Barry to stop an invasion from General Zod. With the DCU being reset under James Gunn and Peter Safran, however, yet another variant will soon be introduced with House of the Dragon breakout star Milly Alcock leading the charge. Her film, simply titled Supergirl, is due out in theaters in 2026 with Craig Gillespie in the running to direct and Tom King's graphic novel Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow serving as inspiration.

Alcock's Supergirl will likely play a major role in the DCU going forward, as Gunn's cinematic universe is planned to be deeply interconnected with actors reprising their roles throughout live-action and animated projects. Given the source material, her first solo film is set to be a deep character study, as the original story follows Kara braving a planet with a red sun to help a woman get revenge on her father's killer. It is a big assignment for Alcock in her first major film role, but she's already received a major seal of approval from Gunn. Though her version will be darker than Benoist's, knowing and understanding the DCU audience will be just as important to Alcock becoming a fan favorite as Kara, like The CW star before her.

All episodes of Supergirl are currently streaming on Netflix. Check out Nemiroff's full conversation with Benoist below.

