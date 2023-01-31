There’s a new Supergirl movie in development, inspired by Tom King’s refreshing take on the beloved character. As new co-heads of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will explore a unique character version, showing how lucky Superman was to have found loving parents on Earth.

While Superman Legacy is a priority for Gunn and Safran during the first chapter of their overarching DCU narrative, the creative duo is already in the early stages of developing a theatrical film for Supergirl, Kal-El's superhero cousin. Created as a female version of Superman, Kara Zor-El evolved over the year, slowly stepping out of her cousin’s shadow. The character's latest powerful metamorphosis happened in the pages of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a space odyssey that shows how a minor change of fates can lead two people on totally distinct paths in life.

Written by King, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was praised as one of the best DC Comics miniseries released in the last decade. So, of course, once Gunn and Safran began planning their DCU storyline, they asked King to join the writers’ room. As Gunn explains:

“Next is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. This is based on Tom King's wonderful comics from last year. Tom has been one of the architects of this entire situation. He has been one of the guys in the room with us, along with four or five other writers, and I love his take on these characters where he just slightly turns them to be something very unique.”

RELATED: 'The Batman' Sequel Will Keep Bruce Wayne as the Focus Says Matt Reeves [Exclusive]

The DCU’s version of Supergirl will show yet another version of the character, reimagining how Kara’s origin story shaped her personality. In Gunn’s words:

“Within our story, we have Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by incredibly loving parents and nurtured, whereas Kara was in Krypton, she was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet, and lived there for the first 14 years of her life among [a] horrible situation where she watched everybody around her die. So she's a much harsher and more fucked up Supergirl than we've been used to this far.”

When Will Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow come to theaters?

While Gunn and Safran have confirmed they are working on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, they didn’t want to give the movie a release date. That’s because, in the early stages of the DCU, the duo prefers to wait for a script to be ready before putting a new movie in production. As Safran explains it, “many of the following projects are already being worked on, but we're remaining flexible, and we're going to adjust because we're never going to put a project into production before the script is right.”

That doesn’t mean they don’t have an idea of when we’ll watch this new and exciting Supergirl story, as they expect to release it “two years” after Superman Legacy. Superman Legacy is set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. So, following this calendar, we shouldn’t expect Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow to be released before 2027.

Gunn and Safran also revealed numerous other movies and series so keep checking back for more updates.

Find out more about everything DC announced today, from a new Superman movie to The Brave and the Bold.