The Big Picture Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is officially slated as the second feature in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to premiere on June 26, 2026.

Major talents like Milly Alcock and director Craig Gillespie are attached to bring Kara Zor-El's story to life.

Warner Bros. remains confident in the new DC Universe. James Gunn and Peter Safran are crafting a franchise that will tell interconnected stories featuring their comic book heroes across film, television, and video games. More than a year before the franchise's first theatrical installment, Superman, flies towards the big screen, the studio has planted another major release date on their schedule. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will debut in theaters on June 26, 2026, positioning the upcoming blockbuster right in the middle of the summer season.

Despite the release date being over two years away, major talent is already attached to Superman: Woman of Tomorrow. Milly Alcock has been cast as the titular character, who, in the comic books, is Superman's older cousin raised on Krypton before the planet exploded. The actress is famous for playing the young version of Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, the intense Game of Thrones prequel about to launch its second season later this summer. Alcock's casting as Kara Zor-El means that she'll continue her working relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Craig Gillespie is set to direct the feature from a script written by Ana Nogueira. Gillespie is known for working on Cruella, the live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel starring Emma Stone as the titular villain. The director also worked on Dumb Money, I, Tonya, and Fright Night. The current plan is for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow to start filming this fall for it to be ready for its June 26, 2026 release.

The DCU Takes Over the Big Screen

Image via James Gunn

Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are only two of the multiple projects the company has planned for their new franchise. Other films, such as The Brave and the Bold and The Authority, are currently in development at the studio led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Some of the television projects currently in development for the DCU include Creature Commandos and a series featuring the Green Lantern Corps.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will premiere in theaters on June 26, 2026. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.