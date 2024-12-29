The Flash (2023) is one of the most divisive movies to arrive in the modern era of superhero blockbusters; although the film earned mostly poor reviews from critics and flopped spectacularly at the box office, there were some redeeming qualities. One of those was Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, who performed with such force that fans were campaigning on social media for months following the film’s release for her to be named the official DCU Supergirl. This ultimately didn’t happen, and the part ended up going to House of the Dragon breakout star Milly Alcock, but Hot Toys has helped to alleviate some of the pain by releasing a new figure from The Flash based on Calle’s appearance in the film, donning the superhero suit that bears resemblance to the one worn by Henry Cavill’s Superman in the DCEU.

Hot Toys has released several new figures from The Flash, including most recently a new figure of Ben Affleck’s Batman on his Batcycle that he rides into Central City to help Barry fight crime. Michael Keaton’s Batman also got a new figure based on his appearance in the film, which was announced at the same time as the new collectible of Calle’s Supergirl. This is also far from the first Hot Toys figure that Keaton’s Bruce Wayne has been blessed with this year; he recently received a new collectible of The Batmissile, one of his signature pieces of equipment, and he also got new figures earlier in the year based on his appearance in both of his solo DC movies, Batman and Batman Returns.

Will Sasha Calle Ever Play Supergirl Again?

It’s unlikely we’ll ever see Sasha Calle suit up as Supergirl in a future project, but it’s impossible to rule out thanks to the multiverse. James Gunn’s DCU will likely stay away from multiversal storylines while it's still getting its feet off the ground, but further down the road when it's more established, it’s possible for Calle to return as Supergirl alongside Alcock’s Supergirl in a multiversal project. Gunn recently revealed that he was happy with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’s script, and the film is currently slated for release on June 26, 2026, and seems to be on track to hit that date.

The Supergirl Hot Toys figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here. Check out the new images of the figure above and watch Calle’s performance in The Flash on Max.

Your changes have been saved The Flash Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future. Director Andres Muschietti Cast Ezra Miller , Michael Keaton , Ben Affleck , Sasha Calle , Michael Shannon Runtime 2 hours 24 minutes Writers Christina Hodson , Joby Harold Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures

