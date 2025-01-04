The new (and hopefully improved) DC Universe is rapidly taking shape, and one of its latest milestones is the announcement that Aquaman and Justice League star Jason Momoa will be swapping protecting Atlantis for, uh, genocide as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The news confirmed a new role for the actor within DC Studios under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Momoa, who is not exactly known for his subtle emoting and demure, quiet reflection, took to Instagram earlier today to commemorate his new role as the cosmic bounty hunter. In true Lobo fashion, Momoa celebrated with a cigar in hand and a sneak peek at the script bearing the words “For Lobo’s Eyes Only” on the cover. It's fair to say Momoa is positively giddy and fans are equally thrilled to see Momoa embracing the anarchic, larger-than-life character.

Joining Momoa in his Instagram post was Andor and Hit Man star Adria Arjona, which only sparked more questions because, well, she isn't in the DC Universe. Or is she...? Well, not at the moment. While Arjona is widely regarded as one of the top fan picks to take on the role of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the revamped DCU, her presence at this moment isn’t about casting news; Arjona and Momoa are just dating. But Arjona would be a solid fit for the new DC Universe.

Who Is Lobo, Anyway?

Lobo is a bounty-hunting psychopath from space, to be precise. He was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen in Omega Men #3 back in 1983. Lobo is the last of the Czarnian race — a status he achieved by wiping out his entire species. Momoa has long wanted to play the character, and two years ago he said this:

“So Lobo was…I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,'” said the actor. Momoa went on to say that should DC come around asking him to play Lobo, it would be “a f*ck yeah.”

When he was cast, he took to Instagram and posted a caption alongside a screenshot of the above quote that simply said: “They called.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, featuring Jason Momoa as Lobo, is set to hit cinemas on July 26, 2026. Stay tuned for more updates.