‘Supergirl’ Flying to an End with Upcoming Sixth Season

For five seasons, including the ambitious and acclaimed Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover storyline, Supergirl has given us Greg Berlanti-produced CW superhero action of the highest order, bolstered by a titular performance from Melissa Benoist. Fans have been wondering when we’ll get a sixth season, and well, we’ve got some good news and some bad news. Per Variety, Supergirl‘s sixth season will air sometime in 2021 — and it will be the show’s last season.

The CW, Warner Bros. Television, and Berlanti Productions all came to a joint decision to end the series with its upcoming sixth season, and production on Supergirl‘s swan song is to begin later this month (here’s hoping they take their PSA seriously). Writers have already began crafting their concluding storylines for the 20-episode season, and Benoist will return for her final bow, though there’s currently no other word on other season 5 actors returning, including Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair, David Harewood, or friggin’ Jon Cryer.

After Supergirl leaves the air, what Arrowverse shows will remain, especially considering the flagship title Arrow only just ended itself? Worry not, super friends: We’ll still have The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Superman and Lois, and the newly recast Batwoman to keep us company (not to mention unofficial Arrowverse CW superhero shows like Stargirl).

UPDATE: Benoist has shared her thoughts on the upcoming final season on her Twitter. Here’s what she said:

To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful. I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.

Supergirl's sixth and final season will air on The CW sometime in 2021.