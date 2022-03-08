Supergirl: The Complete Sixth & Final Season (as well as The Complete Series) is finally slated to release on Blu-ray and DVD this month from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, and Collider can exclusively reveal a deleted scene from the series finale that showcases a brief moment between Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) and Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) enjoying some downtime at the reception for Alex Danvers' (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly Olsen's (Axie Tesfai) wedding.

The wedding between Alex and Kelly capped off an eventful series finale, which saw the titular Girl of Steel (played by Melissa Benoist) and her team taking on the double-team threat of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) before ultimately sending the villains packing to the Phantom Zone, where their fate is likely to remain unknown (at least until one or both of them inevitably pops up in the Arrowverse later on).

The CW series concluded with Kara Danvers finally revealing her identity as Supergirl to the world, courtesy of an exclusive interview with none other than Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) herself, as Alex and Kelly and their adopted daughter Esme (Mila Jones) forged a new family of their own. Benoist had previously confirmed that the sixth season would be her last, with the show initially announcing that it would be concluding back in September 2020. The finale episode, aptly titled "Kara," aired in November of last year.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," Benoist said when the series' conclusion was first announced. "Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

In addition to Benoist, McGrath, Rath, Leigh, Tesfai, Cryer, Flockhart, Jones, and Sergeant, the cast of Supergirl Season 6 also included Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata, Staz Nair as William Dey, and David Harewood as J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter. The season was a joint production of Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Entertainment, with Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner serving as showrunners.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release Supergirl: The Complete Sixth & Final Season, as well as a complete Supergirl series collection, on Blu-ray and DVD on March 8. Check out the deleted scene from "Kara" below, in which Lena discovers one of Brainy's surprising hidden musical talents:

