That's a wrap on the final season of The CW's Supergirl. The show's star, Melissa Benoist, took to Instagram to mark the occasion, sharing a picture of her in costume beside Chyler Leigh and Dave Harewood.

The end of Supergirl was announced last September, just months after the season five finale. Before finding its home within the "Arrowverse" on The CW, Supergirl began on CBS back in 2015. The series has been an integral part of the "Arrowverse" since the move, with epic crossover episodes with the other series on the network. Supergirl is not the first to have its swan song, with Arrow and Black Lightning ending in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Supergirl is set to bow in mid-November, but the Arrowverse perseveres through Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Batwoman, and the newest series Superman and Lois.

In her Instagram caption, Benoist wrote:

"thank you for an incredible 6 years—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week ♥️♥️♥️ that’s a wrap on @supergirlcw"

As the picture she shared reveals, Benoist, Leigh, and Harewood are set to return, in addition to Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Julie Gonzalo, and Staz Nair. Recent photos taken on the Vancouver-based set revealed that Benoist's real-life husband and former Supergirl co-star Chris Wood is also set to return as Mon-El.

Supergirl is based on the DC Comics character Supergirl (aka Kara Zor-El), one of the last surviving Kryptonians and Superman's cousin. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros Television, and DC Entertainment. Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner have served as showrunners and executive producers since the third season.

The back half of the finale season of Supergirl will premiere later this month on August 24 on The CW. "Welcome Back, Kara!" is written by Dana Horgan and Jay Faerber.

Check out Benoist's farewell post below:

