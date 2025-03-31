There will soon be a second Kryptonian hero blasting through the sky, as Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios prepare to release Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in 2026. While details about the film itself still remain mostly hidden, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed a new look at the project's star, Milly Alcock, who is apparently deep in her on-set research to portray the Girl of Steel.

The image, shared by Gunn on X, shows off Alcock in what appears to be her trailer, digging into a copy of a Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book issue. Gunn accompanied the photo with praise for Alcock. "Today we celebrate #Supergirl and all her various incarnations," Gunn said in the caption. "Can't wait for you to see the latest version, portrayed by the indomitable @millyalcock, in June 2026."

This is not technically the first on-set photo we've gotten of Alcock, known for her breakout role in the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon. That came this past January, when another photo (shared once again by Gunn) showed Alcock on the Supergirl set, sitting in a director's chair. The Jan. 23 post marked the beginning of filming on the project, which looks to be another huge chapter in the DC saga.

Supergirl Will Face Formidable Opponents

While most plot points on Supergirl are secretive, we do know at least a few minor details. The film is based on the comic series of the same name first published in 2021. It will follow Supergirl, the alias of Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El, as she works her way across the galaxy in an effort to avenge a death at the hands of Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts). The film will also star David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Eve Ridley. Also set to debut in the film is Jason Momoa, who will appear as the ruthless extraterrestrial bounty hunter Lobo; it's unclear if the Aquaman actor will appear in any other DCU projects as Lobo.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is directed by Craig Gillespie, the man behind the Oscar-winning biopic I, Tonya. Gillespie directs from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira, who is also scripting an upcoming Teen Titans film. The film is produced by Gunn for DC alongside the company's other co-CEO, Peter Safran.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow flys into theaters on June 26, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.