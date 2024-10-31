Looks like Milly Alcock will have company in Supergirl: World of Tomorrow following news breaking this evening. Deadline is reporting that Eve Ridley, known for her role in Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, has been cast as Ruthye Mary Knolle in Supergirl, the upcoming DC Studios and Warner Bros. feature directed by Craig Gillespie. Ridley joins Alcock and Matthias Schoenaerts in the picture which will form one of the building blocks of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe.

Ruthye Marye Knoll is a character introduced in DC Comics' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, an eight-issue limited series by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. In the comics, she's portrayed as a determined if inexperienced warrior who wants revenge for the murder of her father which was committed by Krem of the Yellow Hills. In the comic, Ruthye enlists Supergirl's help, leading them on a cosmic journey to bring the killer to justice.

What Can We Expect from the New DC Universe?

Image via DC Studios

Under Gunn and Safran, we are heading into a new era for DC on the big screen. The latest casting news is the next step in DC’s continued expansion and ambitious plans for the Gods & Monsters lineup. The slate kicks off with Creature Commandos, an animated series helmed by Gunn, premiering on Max on December 5, 2024, which has already garnered positive reactions from its New York Comic-Con debut. Looking ahead, DC fans can expect Superman, Gunn’s highly anticipated take on the Man of Steel, to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Alcock will make her debut as Supergirl in that film ahead of her leading role in Supergirl.

On the small screen, Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre and Kelly Macdonald have been tapped for the leading roles in the DC and HBO series Lanterns. Gunn has previously described Lanterns as a cross between True Detective and an out-of-this-world fantasy and sci-fi series which will merge the grounded Earth reality with some extraterrestrial police officers in the shape of the Green Lantern Corps. Gunn and Safran released the following statement when the series was announced:

“We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon, and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman .”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is expected to release on June 26, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more details.