Kara Zor-El will be making her return to the big screen in the film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The film will be a part of the new DC Universe, taking place in Chapter 1, titled “Gods and Monsters.” Led by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Peter Safran (Aquaman), DC Studios will be resetting their franchises in a new direction that is heavily based on the comics that made the brand a household name in the first.

With Superman: Legacy set to mark the start of a new universe, it’s only fitting that Superman’s cousin will soon follow in his footsteps and continue, well, his legacy. Here’s everything we know about the epic adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Image via DC Comics

Related: 'Superman: Legacy': Release Date, Plot, Creative Team, and Everything We Know About James Gunn's Reboot

Who Is Supergirl?

Image via DC Comics

Making her debut in Action Comics #252, Kara Zor-El, cousin of Kal-El, has been a staple of DC Comics since 1959. While her more famous relative was destined for greatness, Kara never wanted to be a hero. Her dream was to live a peaceful life on Argo City, but with Krypton’s impending doom, Kara’s parents put her in an emergency pod and sent her to Earth, the same planet as her infant cousin Kal-El.

Kara lost everything the day Krypton was destroyed, and then she woke up on earth with the power of a deity. Unfortunately for Kara, things take an even weirder turn as she quickly discovers that she wakes up decades after Krypton imploded, and her infant cousin is now over a decade older than her.

Kara struggles to adapt to her new reality fully. While Clark was able to have a normal life, she witnessed the destruction of her entire planet and must grapple with that along with her new powers. This is the key difference between Superman and Supergirl, leading to a slew of unique stories starring the Girl of Steel.

Kara eventually takes on the superhero mantle, leading to her becoming a member of the Justice League, a Red Lantern, and a part of the Legion of Superheroes. Supergirl’s strength doesn’t simply come from the Earth's yellow sun, but also the strength found within.

What Is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow About?

Image via DC Comics

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will adapt the Tom King graphic novel of the same name. In that story, Kara Zor-El travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with her loyal companion, Krypto the Superdog. She ends up meeting a young woman named Ruthye who is on a quest for revenge. She wants to hunt down the man who killed her father. Unfortunately, Kara is on a planet with a Red Sun, rendering her powerless, but that doesn’t stop her from doing the right thing.

Together Ruthye and Kara travel across the galaxies to find the murderer and will take down anyone who stands in their way. Woman of Tomorrow is a character study of Kara Zor-El and shows her bravery, toughness, and also her insecurities making it one of the most powerful stories to come from DC Comics over the last few years. You can check out the story by purchasing the graphic novel linked below.

Buy on Amazon

Who Will Play Supergirl?

Previously, Supergirl was played by Helen Slater in the 1984 movie, Supergirl. Over three decades later, Melissa Benoist took up the mantle in the CBS series (later moved to The CW) Supergirl. Benoist would become the actor most associated with the character, having played her for nearly a decade and becoming a central figure in Arrowverse alongside Stephen Amell’s Green Arrow and Grant Gustin’s The Flash. Most recently, The Flash and Supergirl teamed up on the big screen, where Kara was played by Sasha Calle.

We don’t know who will wear the cape next, but Calle is the last person to play the role, meaning there’s a chance that she will return. We’ll have to wait and see if Safran and Gunn opt to recast the role for this new take on the character. When describing their version of Kara, Gunn said:

“Superman was sent to Earth, and, and he was raised by incredibly loving parents, whereas Kara was in Krypton, she was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet, and lived there for the first 14 years of her life among [a] horrible situation where she watched everybody around her die. So she's a much harsher and more f—ked up Supergirl than we've been used to this far.”

The Supergirl film does not have a release date, but we do have an idea of when it will hit theaters. James Gunn previously said that: “We'll have a Superman com[ing] out. And then two years later, we have Supergirl coming out.”

With Superman: Legacy slated for July 11, 2025, that means Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow would release sometime in 2027.

Who Are the Creatives Behind Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

As of now, the only people attached to the project are, of course, James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Tom King. We hope to hear of a director, and writer announced soon. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

Related: The 'Supergirl' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Movies Like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Image via Warner Bros.

If you want to watch films that have a similar feel and setting as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, we have three films that capture the essence of the story.

Dune (2021) - Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive.

Dune dives head-first into the politics of this alien world and crafts an incredible narrative around its engaging world. Similarly, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow uses its space backdrop to flesh out the DC universe and shows the darker side of the galaxy.

Watch on Max

Guardians of the Galaxy - Brash space adventurer Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) finds himself the quarry of relentless bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain. To evade Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with four disparate misfits: gun-toting Rocket Raccoon, treelike-humanoid Groot, enigmatic Gamora, and vengeance-driven Drax the Destroyer. But when he discovers the orb's true power and the cosmic threat it poses, Quill must rally his ragtag group to save the universe.

The heart that beats within all the Guardians movies is something truly special. Seeing them become bond and start fighting for something bigger than themselves is what makes the film worthwhile.

Watch on Disney+

Star Wars: A New Hope - The Imperial Forces -- under orders from cruel Darth Vader (David Prowse, James Earl Jones) -- hold Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) hostage in their efforts to quell the rebellion against the Galactic Empire. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford), captain of the Millennium Falcon, work together with the companionable droid duo R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) to rescue the beautiful princess, help the Rebel Alliance, and restore freedom and justice to the Galaxy.

Much like Woman of Tomorrow, Star Wars: A New Hope is about the hero’s journey and self-discovery. Luke decides to walk down a path that will change his life forever. Star Wars is a classic tale of good versus evil, but more importantly, it’s about the characters and their place in the galaxy, making it one of the most relatable stories ever put to screen.

Watch on Disney+