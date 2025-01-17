Get ready to meet the parents in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham will play the parents of the Girl of Steel in the upcoming film, which will be the second cinematic entry in James Gunn's new DC Comics cinematic universe. The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter.

The newsletter does not specify whether Krumholtz and Beecham are playing her biological parents, Zor-El and Alura of the Kryptonian colony Argo City; or whether they'll play her human adoptive parents, Jeremiah and Eliza Danvers. Krumholtz, a native of Queens, New York, is best known as the sarcastic head elf, Bernard, from The Santa Clause franchise, and also starred on the TV series Numb3rs and The Deuce; he recently played physicist Isaac Isidor Rabi in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic Oppenheimer. Beecham is a British actor best-known internationally as The Widow in AMC's martial arts drama Into the Badlands; she is next set to star in the BBC/CBS historical drama King and Conqueror, as well as the Netflix series 1899. Both Krumholtz and Beecham starred in Joel and Ethan Coen's Hollywood satire Hail, Caesar!, but did not share any scenes together.

What Do We Know About 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is an adaptation of Tom King and Bilquis Evely's eight-issue miniseries of the same name, which features the titular heroine on a space odyssey with a young alien girl, Ruthye, who's looking to avenge her family's death at the hands of the warrior Krem of the Yellow Hills. House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock will don the red and blue costume of Superman's cousin, Kara Zor-El, while Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) will play Ruthye and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) will play Krem. Throwing a monkey wrench into the whole thing is alien bounty hunter Lobo, who will be played by ex-Aquaman star Jason Momoa. The film will be directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie, from a script by actor-turned writer Ana Nogueira. Filming for the project reportedly began this week in London, England.

In 1984's Supergirl, Alura and Zor-El were played by Mia Farrow and Simon Ward, respectively; her adoptive parents were not included in the film. In the recent Melissa Benoist-led Supergirl TV show, Alura was played by Laura Benanti, and later Erica Durance (Smallville's Lois Lane), while Zor-El was played by Robert Gant, and later Jason Behr. Jeremiah and Eliza Danvers were played by a pair of actors familiar with the Superman franchise; original cinematic Supergirl Helen Slater, and Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman's Man of Steel Dean Cain.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is slated to be released on June 26, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.