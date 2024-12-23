Now that the world is a little more hopeful thanks to James Gunn’s Superman trailer. The curiosity about what his new DC Universe has to offer grows. While there are many projects that are being developed at the studio Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran, are focused on the quality of the films and series rather than the quantity, which is a comforting piece of news for fans who have been waiting to see their favorite DC characters come to life.

With David Corenswet-led feature nearing its July release, Gunn has more time on his hands to set his sights on the next project, which will be Milly Alcock starring Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. “I didn't necessarily know that Supergirl would be the second movie we were going to make, but Ana [Nogueira] wrote an incredible script, and then we hired an incredible director, and we're going to do this movie after Superman because he was the best option." He further told Omelete,

"Other movies have been written, but they haven't been as good as this one. So we're going to keep going with that. Everything has to be good. Quality comes first in every project we do. And that's more important than telling a grandiose mega-narrative."

Who is Behind ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’?

While plot details about Supergirl are kept tightly under wraps, we certainly know about the topline talent behind the scenes. Craig Gillespie will serve as the director after recently directing Dumb Money, the story of the GameStop stock fiasco. He is well known for his work on Cruella, starring Emma Stone, and I, Tonya, the 2017 ice-skating thriller that saw Margot Robbie earn her first Oscar nomination. Furthermore, Rob Hardy, best known for his work with Alex Garland on Annihilation, Ex Machina, and Civil War, will serve as the cinematographer.

As for Alcock’s casting, Gunn previously revealed that she was “the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics. I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU’s Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has no release date yet. Superman will fly into theatres on 11 July 2025. You can check out the trailer above.