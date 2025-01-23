Supergirl is here! DC head James Gunn has teased the first look at Milly Alcock’s Woman of Tomorrow as filming begins at Warner Bros. Leavesden studio. This marks the DCU’s second film after David Corenswet’s Superman which will come out this July. While fans have been aching to see Alcock’s version of Kara Zor-El, fans would have to wait for the actual reveal.

Taking to Twitter, Gunn shared a new image of Alcock, from the back, from the set of Supergirl. The image doesn’t give away much, but it sees Alcock’s usual blond hair with a shade of red in it, wearing a hoodie on a chair that flaunts the Supergirl logo. The set seems to have a neon glow, with dominant red and blue colors – that’ll remind you a bit of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 color pallet. Gunn wrote that he is "Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros".

What Do We Know About ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’?

While plot details about Supergirl are kept tightly under wraps, we certainly know about the topline talent behind the scenes. Craig Gillespie will serve as the director after recently directing Dumb Money, the story of the GameStop stock fiasco. He directs from a script by Ana Nogueira. Further, Rob Hardy, best known for his work with Alex Garland on Annihilation, Ex Machina, and Civil War, will serve as the cinematographer.

Another major star joining Alcock is ex-Aquaman Jason Momoa, who will play Lobo. While Alcock has stayed tight-lipped about her Supergirl stint Gunn previously described their version of Kara Zor-El as “Superman was sent to Earth, and, and he was raised by incredibly loving parents, whereas Kara was in Krypton, she was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet, and lived there for the first 14 years of her life among [a] horrible situation where she watched everybody around her die. So she's a much harsher and more f—ked up Supergirl than we've been used to this far.”

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates and check out the first look at Supergirl above. You can also watch Supergirl's previous cinematic appearanc in The Flash on Max.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Release Date June 26, 2026 Director Craig Gillespie Writers Tom King , Otto Binder , Ana Nogueira Producers Prequel(s) Cast Milly Alcock Kara Zor-El / Supergirl

Matthias Schoenaerts Krem of the Yellow Hills

Eve Ridley Ruthye Mary Knolle

See All Cast & Crew Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures

Watch on Max