The DCU is set to officially kick off later this year with Superman, the James Gunn-directed tentpole that will introduce the world to David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel, but he isn’t the only Kryptonian coming to the screen over the coming years. One of the movies that has already moved into the production stage is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which stars House of the Dragon breakout star Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, and Jason Momoa as Lobo. The film has already been set for release on June 26, 2026 — almost exactly one year after Superman — and during a recent press event at the Warner Bros. lot attended by Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Gunn shared an update on Supergirl’s production while also praising the cast and crew:

"We're midway through production now on Supergirl. It has been so far, oh God, it's so scary every time I say it, but it's been an extraordinary experience so far. You know, the script was one of the first things that we green lit when we got here. Ana turned in a marvelous first script that just kept getting better. She's been a blessing. Craig Gillespie was like a dream for me. He has been everything that I would hope for [in] a director on a big project like this, what it would be like working with him as a studio head, which is weird to say even, but I love working with him."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow scribe Ana Nogueira has only written one project in her career thus far: We Win, the 2018 short starring William Jackson Harper and Ali Ahn, so to hear that her Supergirl script is Gunn and Safran approved speaks volumes about her talent as a writer. Gillespie most recently directed Dumb Money, the 2023 comedic drama about the GameStop stock snafu starring Paul Dano and Seth Rogen. Gillespie is also famous for directing Cruella, the 2021 adventurous crime drama starring Emma Stone and Joel Fry, and he even worked with Sebastian Stan and Lily James when he directed three episodes of Pam & Tommy. Gillespie also helped Margot Robbie get her first Oscar nomination in I, Tonya, and he also directed Fright Night in 2011, the vampire horror thriller starring Colin Farrell and Toni Collette.

Who Else Stars in ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’?