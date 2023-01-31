Today DCU heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced a massive slate for their upcoming revamped DCU. Along with a slew of new titles both for television and for the big screen, the duo announced that the first film set to kick off the rebooted universe will be Superman Legacy, with a release date already pinned down for 2025. The first chapter of their DCU will be called "Gods and Monsters," and there's no one better to kick off such a chapter as the "saintly" Superman according to Gunn. However, Clark Kent isn't the only Kryptonian we'll get to see in theaters. Gunn and Safran also shared new details on an upcoming Supergirl movie.

The film, tentatively titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, is expected to be ready for the big screen just a couple years after Superman Legacy according to Gunn. In his words, "We'll have a Superman com[ing] out. And then two years later, we have Supergirl coming out.” With Superman Legacy set for July 11, 2025, we can presumably expect Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow to hit theaters sometime in 2027. However, Gunn and Safran have also detailed that they're "never going to put a project into production before the script is right."

No cast or crew announcements have been made for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but Gunn has said that the film is going to be based on Tom King's comic book run of the same name from 2022. Gunn revealed that King has been a crucial component in the construction of the DCU, saying: "Tom has been one of the architects of this entire situation. He has been one of the guys in the room with us, along with four or five other writers, and I love his take on these characters where he just slightly turns them to be something very unique."

Character Details for the DCU's Supergirl

While Gunn and Safran didn't share any specific plot details for Woman of Tomorrow, the duo explained that this version of Kara Zor-El is more hardened than previous on-screen iterations of the character. As Gunn explained:

"Superman was sent to Earth, and, and he was raised by incredibly loving parents, whereas Kara was in Krypton, she was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet, and lived there for the first 14 years of her life among [a] horrible situation where she watched everybody around her die. So she's a much harsher and more f—ked up Super Girl than we've been used to this far."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently expected to arrive sometime in 2027.

