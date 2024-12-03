The week after Peacemaker Season 2 wrapped filming following 10 months of production, James Gunn is back with yet another major DCU update. On his personal Threads account, Gunn responded to a fan asking about a crew member for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and instead of his usual debunk, Gunn revealed that the rumor was true. Rob Hardy, best known for his work with Alex Garland on Annihilation, Ex Machina, and Civil War, will serve as the cinematographer for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. He also served as the Director of Photography for Mission: Impossible - Fallout. The DCU film will feature House of the Dragon breakout star Milly Alcock in the lead role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El, and she’ll be flanked by Matthias Schoenaerts, who will play Krem of the Yellow Hills, along with Eve Ridley in the role of Ruthye Marye Knoll.

Alex Garland’s movies have been hailed for their cinematography, with many calling for Civil War to even be nominated for an Oscar. This is another major win for James Gunn and the DCU, scoring a cinematographer for the upcoming Supergirl film who has been praised as an artisan at the craft. It has also been confirmed that Craig Gillespie will serve as the director for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, after recently directing Dumb Money, the story of the GameStop stock fiasco that’s currently streaming on Netflix. Gillespie is also known for his work on Cruella, the 2021 drama starring Emma Stone, and I, Tonya, the 2017 ice-skating thriller that saw Margot Robbie earn her first Oscar nomination. He also recently helmed three episodes of Pam & Tommy, the Hulu Original series starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James.

The DCU Will Officially Begin This Week

James Gunn’s DCU will make its theatrical debut on July 11, 2025, with Superman, the star-studded epic topline by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as the Man of Steel and Lois Lane, but the new universe will officially begin later this week with Creature Commandos. The first two episodes of the animated DC series will premiere this Thursday, with subsequent episodes dropping once a week until the season finale in 2025. Creature Commandos stars Alan Tudyk as Clayface and Doctor Phosphorus, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel, and David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is expected in theaters on June 26, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future DCU updates and watch Creature Commandos on Max.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Release Date June 26, 2026 Director Craig Gillespie Cast Milly Alcock Writers Tom King , Otto Binder , Ana Nogueira Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Franchise(s) DC Universe Expand

