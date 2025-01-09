Even though Superman is still six months out from its release date, development of the DC Universe’s second film is already picking up steam. Earlier this week it was announced that former Aquaman Jason Momoa will take on a new DC Comics role, with the Hawaiian star set to portray a personal favorite character, alien bounty hunter and anti-hero Lobo, in the film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will reportedly begin production on January 13.

Momoa joins a cast that includes House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock as the titular character, also known as Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El, with the film set to adapt the acclaimed comic book miniseries of the same name. The Lobo character does not appear in the Woman of Tomorrow comics, so the casting suggests that some changes will be made to the story, but fans can still look to the comics’ own surprising inspirations for insight into what to expect from the film. The writer of the comic, Tom King, who now also works in the inner creative circle at DC Studios, has frequently described Woman of Tomorrow as being inspired by the Western films True Grit, and despite the comics’ outer space setting and other fantastical elements, the influence of the more gritty stories shines through.

'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' is DC's Cosmic 'True Grit' Homage

The first version of True Grit, itself an adaptation of a 1968 novel of the same name, was directed by Henry Hathaway and released the following year. In 2010, a remake directed by the Coen Brothers was released. Both versions take place in the late 1800s and follow teenager Mattie Ross (Kim Darby in the original film, Hailee Steinfeld in the remake), who hires U.S. Marshal Reuben “Rooster” J. Cogburn (John Wayne and Jeff Bridges), to hunt down and capture Tom Chaney (Jeff Corey and Josh Brolin), the outlaw who murdered Mattie’s father. For much of their mission, the pair are joined by Texas Ranger LaBoeuf (Glen Campbell and Matt Damon), who initially clashes with Mattie before developing mutual respect with her. Both versions of the film are critically acclaimed and accrued large numbers of accolades, with Wayne, Steinfeld, and Bridges all being nominated for Academy Awards for their respective performances (Steinfeld at the age of 14), and Wayne winning the award for Best Actor.