2025 is a huge year for comic book movies. The Marvel Cinematic Universe enters a new era as the next Captain America takes up the mantle and the First Family steps into the limelight. In a franchise that's been around for nearly two decades, seeing the saga start to evolve is... fantastic. Make no mistake, though, the MCU is not the only comic book franchise getting a major shake-up in 2025. James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios are set to drop their first theatrical release later this summer. Here's every comic book movie coming to theaters in 2025.

Captain America: Brave New World

February 13, 2025

Franchise

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Director

Julius Onah

Cast

Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson

Set after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). He must soon discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red. While technically the fourth film in the series, Captain America: Brave New World is the first time we see our new Captain America on the big screen. Steve Rogers is a tough act to follow, but if anyone can do it, it's Sam Wilson.

Thunderbolts*

May 2, 2025

Franchise

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Director

Jake Schreier

Cast

Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen

Off the heels of Thunderbolt Ross' bout with Captain America, a new team sharing his namesake rise from the shadows. Director Jake Schreier (Beef) introduces us to some sort of Suicide Squad as Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and the U.S. government enlist the help of several of the MCU's most capable assassins. Led by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), this group of sharpshooters looks to save the day the only way they know how, by being the bad guys.

Superman

July 11, 2025

Franchise

DC Universe

Director

James Gunn

Cast

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Frank Grillo, Edi Gathegi

James Gunn ushers in the new DC Universe with his own take on the Man of Steel. In this reboot of the iconic character, Superman embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. What does it mean to be a hero in the modern era? David Corenswet's performance as Superman looks to inspire hope in a world shrouded in darkness, kicking off this new DCU with a proper dose of truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

July 25, 2025