2025 is a huge year for comic book movies. The Marvel Cinematic Universe enters a new era as the next Captain America takes up the mantle and the First Family steps into the limelight. In a franchise that's been around for nearly two decades, seeing the saga start to evolve is... fantastic. Make no mistake, though, the MCU is not the only comic book franchise getting a major shake-up in 2025. James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios are set to drop their first theatrical release later this summer. Here's every comic book movie coming to theaters in 2025.

Captain America: Brave New World

February 13, 2025

Franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe Director Julius Onah Cast Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson

Set after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). He must soon discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red. While technically the fourth film in the series, Captain America: Brave New World is the first time we see our new Captain America on the big screen. Steve Rogers is a tough act to follow, but if anyone can do it, it's Sam Wilson.

Thunderbolts*

May 2, 2025

Franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe Director Jake Schreier Cast Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen

Off the heels of Thunderbolt Ross' bout with Captain America, a new team sharing his namesake rise from the shadows. Director Jake Schreier (Beef) introduces us to some sort of Suicide Squad as Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and the U.S. government enlist the help of several of the MCU's most capable assassins. Led by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), this group of sharpshooters looks to save the day the only way they know how, by being the bad guys.

Thunderbolts* Thunderbolts follows a group of unconventional superheroes who emerge in a world without the Avengers. As this new team bands together, they navigate complex missions and moral dilemmas, seeking to establish themselves as protectors while uncovering hidden threats that could jeopardize global safety and stability. Release Date May 2, 2025 Director Jake Schreier Cast Florence Pugh , Sebastian Stan , David Harbour , Wyatt Russell , Olga Kurylenko , Hannah John-Kamen , Julia Louis-Dreyfus , Geraldine Viswanathan , Lewis Pullman , Joshua Mikel Writers Lee Sung-jin , Eric Pearson , Joanna Calo Studio(s) Marvel Studios Distributor(s) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Main Genre Action Character(s) Yelena Belova , James Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier , Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian , John Walker / U.S. Agent , Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster , Ava Starr / Ghost , Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine , Mel , Bob / Robert Reynolds / The Sentry , Bob's Dad Budget $200 million Expand

Superman

July 11, 2025

Franchise DC Universe Director James Gunn Cast David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Frank Grillo, Edi Gathegi

James Gunn ushers in the new DC Universe with his own take on the Man of Steel. In this reboot of the iconic character, Superman embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. What does it mean to be a hero in the modern era? David Corenswet's performance as Superman looks to inspire hope in a world shrouded in darkness, kicking off this new DCU with a proper dose of truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

July 25, 2025