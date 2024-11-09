While live-action superhero films may mostly reign supreme at the box office, numerous animated films from across the years are some of the best superhero efforts there are. Arguably, it's the perfect medium to adapt a comic book property, sharing many of its unrestrained possibilities. Indeed, whether they're major theatrical releases or straight-to-DVD adventures, animation holds some of the greatest superhero stories ever told.

There are even animated superhero films that are pretty much perfect. Unfortunately, they might've flown under the radar of the general audience (and some continue to). Some films are original, some take creative liberties, and others adapt a comic story to the tee. However they play out, these animated superhero films are flawless from start to finish, always finding a way to bring some of the best storytelling on film.

10 'Planet Hulk' (2010)

Directed by Sam Liu and Frank Paur

Pretty much everyone can agree that Marvel Animation has never had much luck when it comes to producing animated films. They're not always losing but have never really put out anything exceptional, except for Planet Hulk. While critics gave it above-average reviews, fans hold it in high regard, and it has aged beautifully. "Planet Hulk" is one of the best Hulk stories from the comics, so it makes sense that it produced such a brilliant film.

The adaption of this iconic Hulk story, originally written by Grek Pak and drawn by Carlo Pagulayan and Aaron Lopresti, is packed to the brim with the same heart and soul the comic has. The Avengers excommunicating the Hulk (Rick D. Wasserman) and sending him off into space is heartbreaking, and watching Hulk's journey is astoundingly compelling. The Hulk is among the most tragic and complicated figures in Marvel, and stories like Planet Hulk show exactly why.

9 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1' (2012)

Directed by Jay Oliva

"The Dark Knight Returns" is one of the most popular Batman comic book stories of all time, with some of the most iconic visuals in Batman's long-running history. So, when it was adapted into the film medium, people were pretty darn excited. While the first part of the story isn't as exciting as the second, it is still great.

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1 is an incredibly accurate adaption that pays homage to the original story penned and drawn by Frank Miller. The performances, especially Peter Weller as the titular hero, are phenomenal. The Oscar nominee comes out of The Dark Knight Returns: Part 1 as one of the best actors to ever portray the Caped Crusader, delivering a broken yet engaging portrayal of the biggest hero in entertainment.

8 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2' (2013)

Directed by Jay Oliva

The content adapted in Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 is most of what makes the original "The Dark Knight Returns" storyline so iconic and great. The standout scene, obviously, was the extremely popular fight between Batman and Superman (Mark Valley). It's one of the most famous Batman fight scenes of all time, and the film lives up to its incredibly daunting legacy.

The second half of the legend of the retired Caped Crusader adapts the original story bar-for-bar while also taking the chance to expand on elements of the book that couldn't be delved into in the original four-issue series. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 hits all the beats it needs to and then some, not to mention, due to this second part being more action-packed, the animation quality is fluid and spectacular.

7 'Batman: Under the Red Hood' (2010)

Directed by Brandon Vietti

The story and themes encapsulated in Batman: Under the Red Hood are the best examples of what makes Batman such a special character and why so many people have come to love him. The story of Batman's greatest failure is unlike any other and is thought-provoking and wildly moving.

Under the Red Hood is the perfect example of why Batman can never break his one rule: no killing. It truly tests not only the hero's ideals but his heart, as well, making it one of Batman's most philosophical stories. The tale of Jason Tood's (Jensen Ackles) resurrection and transformation into the Red Hood has everything that makes Batman good. Plus, the performances of Bruce Greenwood and Jensen Ackles make the relationship and conflict between the once-father and son incredibly compelling.

6 'Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox' (2013)

Directed by Jay Oliva

The film that really kicked off the previous DC Animated Movie Universe, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, managed to adapt a large comic book story to a feature-length film and did it with grace. While it may have "Justice League" in the title, this film is really a Flash (Justin Chambers) story at its heart.

This somewhat underappreciated movie sees Flash going back in time to save his mother, which, in turn, disrupts the timeline and creates a whole new universe far worse than the one he came from. The story of Flash learning to not only let go of the past but move past the grief regarding his mother's death is incredibly moving. Skip the other The Flash, which does a truly terrible job adapting "Flashpoint," and check out this loyal and compelling one instead.

5 'Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker' (2000)

Directed by Curt Geda

Batman Beyond is up there with some of the best Batman series of all time. So, when it got a feature-length film featuring the Joker (Mark Hamill) of all Batman villains, people were very enthusiastic. Not only was the iconic and legendary Mark Hamill returning to voice the Clown Prince of Crime, but this time, fans got to see the new Batman, Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle), face off with the most iconic Batman villain.

The story of Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker is phenomenal, resulting in a widely beloved film among the entire DC fan base. It's comedic, action-packed, and lighthearted while also being really moving, especially going into the third-act finale. Performances are incredible all-around, as well. It's fascinating to see this new Batman, who's so unlike Bruce (Kevin Conroy), take on the Joker in a whole new way that has never been seen in the dynamic the villain has with Bruce.

4 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson

One of the biggest films and success stories to come out of 2023 is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to the hit 2018 movie broke the box office, received critical acclaim, and became the talk of the year. This long-awaited sequel took what worked in movie #1 and improved upon it tenfold.

The first film is a classic that can't be beaten, but Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse came so close to surpassing it that it could be considered on the same level. Some have gone as far as to call it Marvel's The Dark Knight in levels of critical and monetary success for a sequel. The world had already fallen in love with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), but the second film took that love and expanded on it even more.

3 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Directed by Brad Bird

Everybody loves Pixar. Their absolutely astounding catalog of films is borderline unbeatable, so, of course, their dip into the superhero genre is one of the best there is. The iconic Brad Bird, who's known for making some of the best and most memorable animated films of all time, including The Iron Giant & Ratatouille, came in and helmed the director's hat. Safe to say, he brought more than just his best.

The Incredibles is not only one of the best superhero films of all time but one of the greatest animated films of all time overall. The Incredibles perfectly captures both the good and hard parts of being in a family but is extensively complex in its character relationships. It's so adult without needing raunchy jokes while still entertaining the entire family. The Incredibles provides deep and meaningful commentary and themes in subtle fashions that don't shove it in one's face, meaning kids will see a fun animated film while adults will pick up on the great messages at play.