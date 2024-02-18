The Big Picture Superhero film castings are often known well in advance, leading to a lack of surprise in official announcements.

Backlash against superhero castings is common among fans, with debates sparking early in the casting process.

The performance of actors in superhero roles ultimately determines the success, despite initial fan criticisms.

Fantastic Four, the MCU edition, officially has its cast: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, with Vanessa Kirby playing Invisible Woman/Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, better known as The Thing. Hey, Marvel — five months ago called, and it wants its cast announcement back. That casting was rumored last year, leaving Marvel's official announcement about as climactic as learning that the sun rises every day. The truth is, there are so many people scouring the internet, spying on studios, and (probably) digging through trash for leaks and scoops that it's literally impossible not to know a superhero film's casting ahead of time. And that has led to the fact that we'll likely never be surprised by a superhero casting ever again, full stop.

Superman An alien orphan is sent from his dying planet to Earth, where he grows up to become his adoptive home's first and greatest superhero. Release Date December 13, 1978 Director Richard Donner Cast Christopher Reeve , Marlon Brando , Gene Hackman Ned Beatty , Jackie Cooper , Glenn Ford Main Genre Action Runtime 143 Writers Jerry Siegel , Joe Shuster , Mario Puzo , David Newman , Leslie Newman , Robert Benton

‘The Fantastic Four’ Isn’t the First Time Superhero Casting Has Been Known Beforehand

Of course, knowing the cast of The Fantastic Four well before its official announcement is nothing new. The Hollywood Reporter announced the front-runners to play Superman in Superman: Legacy back in May 2023, just over a month before the official announcement in June 2023 that confirmed it. Were you surprised by Harry Styles' appearance as Eros in Eternals? You shouldn't have been — that was known weeks before it was made official. News spread quickly after Robert Kirkman, in an interview with David Finch, let slip that Steven Yeun was playing Sentry in the upcoming MCU release Thunderbolts, a casting that Marvel never did officially announce, even after Yeun's departure from the project. And those are just names for movies that have already been released or are currently in production. There are roles that haven't even been announced but are circling the internet, like Taylor Swift as Dazzler and Jason Momoa as Lobo.

It isn't even just the casting for superhero films that get ruined by the host of scoop-hungry social media folk. Scenes and moments in superhero films are also leaked beforehand. We already know that Ryan Reynold's asked people to "hold back" from spoiling plot details in this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine after the internet became rife with leaked set photos. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home was at the forefront of the public conversation before the movie's release. The MCU's first post-credit scene in Iron Man was leaked months ahead of time, with fans spoiling Samuel L. Jackson's appearance as Nick Fury (which would also count as yet another superhero film casting ruined ahead of time). And while it was never going to be anyone's first choice as the best X-Men film, the box-office returns for X-Men Origins: Wolverine were seriously hampered when an early cut of the entire film was leaked onto the internet.

Casting for Superhero Films Faces Unprecedented Backlash

Close

When the Fantastic Four casting was still in that rumored-but-definitely-happening phase, the choices led to heated debate among fans, and now that it's official, that talk has only increased, which leads to a related issue: casting backlash. The moment a superhero movie casting is even rumored, that possibility sparks open debate on social media, with fans harshly criticizing the choice; and the vitriol doesn't diminish once it is made official. Spider-Man fans lashed out when Tobey Maguire was revealed to portray the hero in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, dismissing Maguire as being too old, too young, too wimpy, too nice, and/or too small for the role. Gal Gadot was too small and slender to be an Amazonian warrior, let alone Wonder Woman.

The list of casting choices that have divided fans is never-ending, and often unfair. Matt Reeves said as much in an interview with Esquire magazine about Robert Pattinson's casting as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Batman: “There has been no actor, when his announcement that he was going to be playing Batman in one of the feature films was announced, that has not received a backlash. The people who were excited, I knew it was because they knew Rob’s work post-‘Twilight.’ The people who weren’t excited, I knew it was because they didn’t know Rob’s work post-‘Twilight.’”

Fans Don’t Decide if a Superhero Casting Is Good — The Performance Does

With the element of surprise being taken out of superhero film casting, there is an experience, unique to film, that has been lost. When making 1978's Superman, long before the days of social media, producer Ilya Salkind had a veritable cornucopia of actors to choose from, but he had a feeling that Christopher Reeve was the right guy for the role. It's a choice that would likely have been torn apart today, with the actor cited as being too thin, but at the time they turned to David Prowse to help Reeve train. Unless you were privy to studio communiqué, it was a process that largely flew under the radar. When the film was released, the movie-going public went in without a preconceived notion of what Reeve could or could not bring to the table. As a result, it wasn't Reeve on screen; this was Superman, and that belief was magical. To this day, Reeve stands alone as the quintessential screen Superman, undoubtedly aided by that awe-inspiring theater experience.

No one is naive enough to believe that moments like the one above are likely to happen again, but it doesn't mean that the superhero movie experience is devoid of any surprises, even with film castings known well in advance. It's actually as plain as the nose on your face (unless you're Red Skull, of course, but that goes without saying). A leak can give away who is in a superhero film, but it can't give away how they bring the character to life. Yes, feedback from press screenings and the like can draw a picture, but it isn't until the film is complete and released that the cast can be judged.

And superhero films are rife with castings that fans absolutely hated, but turned out far, far better than expected. Robert Downey Jr. was deemed a risky choice for Tony Stark in Iron Man, but his performance in the film not only elevated it, but it can be argued that the MCU only exists because of it. Jason Momoa's casting as Aquaman was derided by fans, but it not only pushed Aquaman into becoming the DCU's highest-grossing film, it also changed the narrative of one of DC's most openly mocked heroes. It just goes to prove actors still have the power to surprise us with how they bring our favorite costumed crusaders to life. At least for now, anyway.

Superman is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max