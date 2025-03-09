In the last few decades, superhero films have absolutely taken Hollywood into a chokehold. The worlds of Marvel and DC have become massive household franchises that have dominated the box office and pretty much shaped the cinematic landscape of the 2010s. Some characters, however, have a bigger impact on cinema than others. They're some of the most iconic names in film at this point and are a testament to how much cape flicks have impacted the cinematic medium overall.

Some superhero characters just recently became massive, and others have been around since as early as 1978. Whether their film helped redefine the cinema landscape as a whole, led one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, or started an entire cinematic universe, some heroes in the game are crucial to their movies. This list will rank the most important characters in superhero cinema based on how prominent they are, how big of a role they play in the franchise, and how big a part of pop culture they are.

10 Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff)

Played by Scarlett Johansson

Image via Marvel Studios

Until recently, superhero media as a whole—even outside of film—has been very male-dominated. Female heroes haven't become as prominent as they are until the last two decades or so. One of the biggest leaders of the love for female superheroes in film is the Avengers' own Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

When she first made her appearance in Iron Man 2, she blew audiences' minds. While she was a tad sexualized when she appeared in The Avengers, she really came into her own in subsequent appearances, largely thanks to Johansson's performance. Over the years, she grew to be a cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and would be one of the core reasons the Avengers were able to beat Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame.