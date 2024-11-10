From the MCU to the DCU to the SSU, theaters have become more and more saturated with superhero films over the past 20 years, and audiences have slowly become numb to seeing colorful spandex uniforms on screen every blockbuster season. While many costumes are simply iconic and will always translate across mediums, others need help to sell the illusion of fantastical heroes with powers and abilities existing in a live-action space. In Hollywood, immense thought and thousands of hours of work go into creating the amazing costumes we see on screen, whether it be historical dramas, high-tech sci-fi, or even the capes and tights seen in superhero movies.

Still, superhero costumes have had their ups and downs over the years. Some films, like 1978's Superman, captured their heroes' iconic designs even at the risk of looking dated, while others, like the original X-Men trilogy, opted to look more grounded and, ironically, came out looking dated anyway. Sadly, many superhero costumes have come off looking laughable, dated, or downright ugly, and with no signs of the superhero movie machine slowing down, audiences will likely see more of this mixed bag in the future. These are the worst superhero costumes in movies and television and will be ranked by how awkward, silly, or downright ugly they look both within the context of the movie and in retrospect.

10 Captain America

'The Avengers' (2012)

Image via Marvel Studios

The Avengers was a cultural milestone when it was released in 2012, a culmination of years of excitement and a lifelong dream for comic fans who wished to see their favorite team of heroes faithfully adapted to the silver screen. Unfortunately, the Captain America suit was a little too accurate to its comic counterpart and did not at all translate well to live action. While many MCU costumes can be argued to be better than the comics, this cartoonish, untextured Captain America design was a blemish on the otherwise stellar first Avengers film.

What makes the suit even more painful is how excellent the character's costumes look in every other MCU film. Captain America: The First Avenger had a fantastic, layered approach to the design, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier showcased that the suit could be modern, and even cool, outside the WWII setting. The first Avengers was a spectacle-filled adventure featuring amazing quotes, sensational characters, and bombastic action, but unfortunately, one of the worst costumes in the entire MCU franchise.

9 Batman

'Batman and Robin' (1997)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Much has been said about the so bad its good superhero classic Batman & Robin. Joel Schumacher's campy take on the superhero gave audiences some scenery-chewing villains, inventive superhero action, and very memorable costumes. The infamous codpieces and rubber nipples worn by George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell rightfully earned much mockery and scorn over the years as impractical, goofy, and oddly sexual. But, as they can be ignored for most of the film outside a few lingering closeups and shots...the bat nipples aren't that bad.

The true crime against superhero costume design comes in the film's third act, as Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze blankets Gotham in a wave of frost, and the heroes are forced to dawn their gaudy matching ice suits. While Robin and the newly christened Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone) have relatively normal thermal garbs, Batman is completely covered in silver accents, with no clear apparent rhyme or reason. Alongside obvious choices like his symbol or codpiece (maybe only obvious for this movie), the color splashes onto his shoulder's biceps, thighs, and sides, creating an over-designed and downright ugly-looking Batsuit.

8 Steel

'Steel' (1995)

Image via Warner Bros.

Shaquille O'Neil has always loved Superman.; it was even one of his NBA nicknames. He has the character's insignia tattooed on his arm and, at the height of his fame, he produced and starred in Steel, a film about a Superman side character. In the comics, John Henry Irons, inspired by Superman's recent death, creates an Iron Man-esque suit of armor and embellishes it with a red cape and an iconic S symbol to become the new Man of Steel.

In one of many misguided choices, Steel decided to lose all of those recognizable symbols and iconography and just have John Henry parade around in a sold gray onesie. On a story level, Steel becomes a run-of-the-mill superhero flick. On a costume level, Steel's suit is cheap, visually boring, and does little to invoke the idea of an armored exoskeleton. O'Neil looks as if he is parading around in rubber or styrofoam rather than solid metal, and the hammer, which simultaneously looks too big and too small, does very little to help this illusion of cheapness.

7 Spawn

'Spawn' (1997)

Image via New Line Cinema

Created by legendary comics artist Todd McFarlane, Spawn may be the epitome of the 1990s idea of cool. A former mercenary who has made a deal with the devil to return to life and punish sinners, Spawn is the antihero that other antiheroes wish to emulate. With a striking black and red colorway and living, flowing cape, he also has a fantastic and memorable design.

Unfortunately, Spawn's 1997 live-action film did not have near the budget or prowess to make this striking design come off as anything other than silly. Featuring makeup reminiscent of a Power Rangers villain and an entirely CGI cape that is turned off in many scenes, Spawn's movie appearance makes it clear this idea is better suited to comic books. Hopefully, the upcoming Blumhouse reboot of the character and franchise can use modern technology and character design to give this famous costume a second chance on the big screen.

6 Catwoman

'Catwoman' (2004)