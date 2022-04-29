Ever since superhero movies exploded into the mainstream in the early 2000s, producers have been turning to directors of all backgrounds to helm their films. It’s a practice that allows genres to stay fresh, and superhero movies certainly aren’t the only ones doing it. For every David F. Sandberg that makes the leap from small scale-horror to superhero tentpole, a Gareth Edwards makes the same leap from intimate science fiction film to mega-budget Godzilla flick. Either way, it’s great to see filmmakers given the chance to let their imagination run wild with a larger budget.

In the case of superhero movies, one genre that seemed to get pulled from more than any other was horror. It could be something about the heightened realities of horror movies that translate well into superhero films. Whatever the reason is, plenty of horror directors have brought their own unique brand of filmmaking to the superhero genre. Here are nine superhero directors that got their start in horror.

Scott Derrickson

Before bending space and time with his first Doctor Strange film, Scott Derrickson made a name for himself with the home video horror flick, Sinister. That film spawned one sequel, but it actually wasn’t even the first horror film that Derrickson directed. For his directorial debut, Derrickson directed the fifth installment in the Hellraiser franchise Hellraiser: Inferno. The long-running franchise proved to be the perfect testing ground for Derrickson to develop his directorial skills. His film after that would be The Exorcism of Emily Rose and this year, he is returning to horror and reteaming with Ethan Hawke for The Black Phone.

David F. Sandberg

Image via Warner Bros.

After making a name for himself by creating popular short horror films and video essays, David F. Sandberg decided to adapt one of his shorts, Lights Out, for his first full-length film. The film was a hit and led to him landing a directing gig for the first sequel in the Annabelle franchise. Annabelle: Creation was a well-received upgrade from the original, and Sandberg would then use that success to jump to the world of DC Comics and direct the Zachary Levi-led Shazam! Next year, Sandberg is set to deliver that film’s sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The film is sure to capitalize on its expanded budget and cast (which includes the likes of West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler and Oscar winner Helen Mirren) to bring a sequel bursting at the seams with entertainment.

Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi is often credited with helping to initiate the superhero boom that Hollywood is still relishing to this day. While other superhero projects existed in the late ‘90s and early 2000s like X-Men and Blade, it was Raimi’s Spider-Man that ignited the world’s obsession with the genre. However, Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy isn’t the only time that he changed the game. Back in 1981, he released The Evil Dead, a brutally violent horror film that forever changed the genre. Even all these years later, films like Cabin in the Woods are still calling back to Raimi’s original horror classic. Raimi is set to return to the superhero world with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which looks like it will be the perfect opportunity for the director to blend his horror and superhero sensibilities into one bonkers film.

James Gunn

Image via Universal

Before making his first film, Gunn lent his writing abilities to two live-action Scooby-Doo films and also wrote the script for Zack Snyder’s directorial debut, Dawn of the Dead. And based on his recent success in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC, you might find it hard to believe that James Gunn started his directing career with a science fiction horror film like Slither. His debut features hints of the aesthetic and brand of humor that would later become staples in his work, but on the whole, Slither feels like lightyears away from the jokes and kaleidoscopic color palette of The Guardians of the Galaxy. He made a slight return to the body horror of his roots in the DC Comics television show Peacemaker. However, on the whole, Gunn is a great example of a director starting small and maintaining an idiosyncratic core even as he continues to grow exponentially bigger.

James Wan

Image via Lionsgate Films

For the number of franchises that James Wan has either started or been a part of, you probably aren’t surprised to hear that Wan hit the ground running. When his 2004 debut Saw was released in theaters, the film was an instant success. And after spawning a myriad of sequels, Wan had two box office disappointments before starting another franchise with Insidious. And even after starting two big horror franchises, they both pale in comparison to what came next. In 2013, Wan released The Conjuring, an instant horror classic that would go on to spawn not only two sequels, but an entire universe of spin-offs. But even after this, Wan was not finished. At this point, after starting three colossal horror franchises, Wan brought his talents to existing franchises, where he breathed new life into the Fast & Furious franchise with Furious 7 and delivered the DC Extended Universe their first billion-dollar grossing film with Aquaman. It appears as though Wan has no intention of slowing down as he is set to release Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next year.

Zack Snyder

Image via Universal Pictures

The name Zack Snyder has developed an almost mythical quality to it after his stint at DC, so it may be hard to believe that his directorial career began fewer than 20 years ago. As mentioned earlier, Zack Snyder started his career with a remake of the George A. Romero classic, Dawn of the Dead. Snyder would follow that film with a rather eclectic collection of films before he became firmly involved in the world of DC. Between Watchmen and Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, Snyder proved his ability at crafting distinct worlds and adapting beloved source materials. When Man of Steel rolled around, Snyder seemed eager to try and push himself in his adaptations. That trend continued through both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Next, Snyder is set to create a world of his own with Rebel Moon, an original idea based on a pitch for Star Wars Snyder developed many years back.

Guillermo Del Toro

Image via Universal Pictures

Guillermo Del Toro is at an interesting stage in his career because it seems as though he has grown beyond both the superhero and horror genres. After a series of ghostly films to start his career, Del Toro quickly made the jump into horror-themed comic-book movies with Hellboy and Blade II. Then, he spent the next decade oscillating between big-budget blockbusters like Pacific Rim and intimate gothic horror like Crimson Peak. Now, Del Toro has settled into his prestigious brand of horror-tinged dramas. In both The Shape of Water and Nightmare Alley, Del Toro continues to reuse elements from earlier in his career, but he seems hungry to keep pushing himself beyond what he has already proven he can do.

Ruben Fleischer

Before he got the ball rolling for the Venom franchise at Sony, Ruben Fleischer directed the zombie comedy Zombieland. The film highlighted Fleischer’s ability to craft a highly accessible and entertaining horror flick but not leave the film feeling toothless. In the time between his horror and superhero films, Fleischer released 30 Minutes or Less and Gangster Squad, two lesser successful films that still managed to show he wasn’t a one-trick pony. After the success of Venom, Fleischer seems more than happy to continue working with bigger budgets as he directed the long-awaited sequel to his first film, Zombieland: Double Tap as well as this year’s new potential franchise starter, Uncharted.

Andy Muschietti

Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures

Another horror director who adapted their own short film for their first full-length feature, Andy Muschietti’s Mama burst onto the scene in 2013. Muschietti would then go on to replace Cary Joji Fukunaga for the remake of Stephen King’s It. When that film proved to be a success, Muschietti was sure to finish the second half, It: Chapter Two. Although Muschietti has yet to release a superhero film, his long-awaited solo film for Ezra Miller’s The Flash is sure to be a fascinating watch. The film passed through several high-profile directors’ hands, including Rick Famuyiwa (who directed Dope as well as episodes of The Mandalorian) as well as John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (who directed Game Night and wrote the script for Spider-Man: Homecoming). While Muschietti’s film was recently delayed to June 2023, it will certainly still be his name attached to the project once it releases.

