Over the last three decades, superhero films have experimented with a variety of genres. Whether horror thriller, sci-fi epics, or action-packed apocalyptic events, chances are there’s a hero who can work perfectly with any kind of story. Sci-fi lends itself well to superhero movies, but many others can be traced back to the fantasy genre. Whether they are descended from mythical beings or have powers created by magic, superheroes are just as much based on fantasy as they are in science.

Some heroes use their fantastical elements for whimsical, high-concept adventures, while others have more of a grounded, darker edge to portray a living nightmare. Some even fight dragons and seek the aid of wizards in typical fantasy tradition. Those who don't utilize weapons, materials, and even costumes that can only exist outside the mainstream understanding of reality. These are the best movies that mix the superhero genre with a healthy dose of fantasy, bringing out the best of both genres.

10 'The Phantom' (1996)

Directed by Simon Wincer

The Phantom is a title passed down through the past 400 years from father to son. The hero is a masked avenger assigned to protect the island of Bengalla, armed with little but a pair of guns, a horse, a magic ring, and the myth that he is immortal. This film focuses on Kit Walker (Billy Zane), the 21st phantom, operating in 1938 and seeking revenge against the men who killed his father and stole a skull that grants its wielder unimaginable power.

One of several pulp comic strip hero films made in the wake of the success of Tim Burton's Batman and its first sequel, The Phantom carries the same pulp adventure tone from the strips that inspired it. While perhaps too close to the source material for its benefit (with some questionable costume choices), it still serves as a charming throwback to an older generation of comic book heroes. It's hardly one of the best films from 1996, but The Phantom mixes fantasy and comic book tropes well enough, resulting in a peculiar yet entertaining film.

9 'Aquaman' (2018)

Directed by James Wan

Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) is the son of a lighthouse keeper (Temuera Morisson) and the Queen of Atlantis (Nicole Kidman). Arthur learns to communicate with all sea life and trains to become a powerful warrior, only to reject his claim to the throne when it seems his parents’ romance resulted in his mother’s death. But a year after saving the world during the events of Justice League, Arthur returns to his kingdom when his half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), plots to unite the seven kingdoms of the sea to wage war upon the surface world.

Aquaman is an immensely silly and fantastical movie with some of the best world designs in the genre. It has a gladiatorial battle taking place underwater, an ancient trident protected by an ancient leviathan voiced by Julie Andrews, and an octopus playing the drums. Director James Wan embraces the epic, bombastic nature of the comics to deliver a fun fantasy superhero epic that never shows away from its colorful, vibrant, and occasionally silly source material.

8 'Thor' (2011)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

While not nearly as outlandish as the sequels that came afterward, the first Thor pretty much established the fantasy elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Across the rainbow bridge of the Bifrost lies the world of Asgard, a kingdom populated by the gods of Norse mythology. The arrogant prince Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the God of Thunder, seeks to claim his place as Aasgard's future leader. After his actions nearly start a war, his father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins), strips him of his power and banishes him to Earth.

Thoroughly humbled, Thor must accept the help of three Earth scientists to find a way back home, all the while his manipulative brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) plots to ascend to the throne. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, a director who specializes in films with a Shakespearian, epic scale, Thor takes its fantasy elements seriously, establishing a mystical kingdom while keeping with the more grounded take on Marvel characters the MCU favored at that point.

7 'Eternals' (2021)

Directed by Chloé Zhao

One of the more overlooked Marvel films, Eternals puts a unique perspective on fantastical beings. The titular heroes are a group of ten immortal alien beings sent to Earth in the year 5000 BC by a Celestial. Their mission was to destroy creatures called Deviants, which they achieved by 1521. Over the next 500 years, they live in secret among humans, with the promise never to interfere unless a Deviant is involved. Since the Avengers have disbanded following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals must reunite to prevent the planet’s oncoming destruction.

While not the most critically acclaimed of Marvel's lineup, Eternals represents a genuine breakaway from the mold of a typical MCU film. It is a film less about a bunch of heroes coming together to save the day and more of a character study about the cost of immortality and what becomes of these individuals through the ages. Eternals is low fantasy at its best, a truly inspired mixing of genres, themes, and ideas that stands out among the MCU's otherwise straightforward efforts.

6 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' (2021)

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is the son of Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), the leader of the formidable Ten Rings terrorist organization. Desperate to escape his past, Shang-Chi has taken up residence in San Francisco, undertaking work as a parking valet with a false name. But when his father seeks him out for the chance to bring his mother back from the dead, Shang-Chi must confront his demons and stop his father from unintentionally releasing evil spirits that will consume the souls of the living.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is a fun film that breaks from the typical Marvel origin movie. The character's past becomes apparent in flashbacks, not giving away his true goals until the third act. The film takes its influence predominantly from Eastern fantasy tropes, featuring creatures such as a faceless hundun named Morris and a legendary dragon known only as the Great Protector. Wenwu makes for an emotionally grounded but no less fantastical villain, with his titular ten rings rendering him immortal and allowing him to wipe out entire armies.

5 'Doctor Strange' (2016)

Directed by Scott Derrickson

While Thor brought some elements of fantasy to the MCU, Doctor Strange truly embraced the magic and mysticism of Marvel Comics. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is an arrogant surgeon whose talents are rendered useless when he injures his hands in a life-threatening car accident. Desperate to find a cure, he seeks out a woman known only as The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Nepal. The Ancient One reveals herself to be a powerful sorceress and decides to train him in the mystic arts.

With great performances, psychedelic special effects, and a great score from Michael Giacchino, Doctor Strange is one of the better Marvel origin movies. Logically, the film features the perfect blend of the superhero genre's usual tropes—exciting action sequences, humor, world-ending stakes—and the most familiar fantasy elements, including a healthy dose of magical sequences. Its sequel ups the ante, offering arguably the single best action sequence in the MCU since the pivotal battle in Avengers: Endgame.

4 'Hellboy' (2004)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

In World War II, a group of Nazis, aided by the evil Rasputin (Karel Roden), attempt to summon a demon from hell to unleash upon the Allies. While they were stopped before it could go too far, a baby demon was brought forth from the portal they constructed. Scientist Trevor Bruttenholm (John Hurt) decides to raise the baby, who is given the name Hellboy (Ron Perlman). In the modern day, Hellboy is the best demon hunter in a secret division of the US government dedicated to investigating and destroying supernatural threats.

With epic action, dark visuals, a unique main character, and a sarcastic sense of humor, Hellboy is a dark fantasy action film that doesn't get nearly half the recognition it deserves. The film is a truly inspired combination of genres, further elevated by Guillermo del Toro's trademark directorial flair. Few movies are as proud to celebrate dark fantasy as Hellboy, a truly bright spot in the otherwise dim landscape of modern superhero movies.

3 'Batman Returns' (1992)

Directed by Tim Burton

It’s Christmastime in Gotham City, but there’s no silent night in store for Batman (Michael Keaton). Two new criminals are in the city—The Penguin (Danny DeVito) and Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer). While Catwoman seeks to have a little fun breaking the law, The Penguin has far more evil intentions in mind for the city’s firstborn children.

Batman Returns may not be the most comic-accurate Batman movie, but it does have a dark fantasy vibe that could only have come from the mind of Tim Burton. In this film, Catwoman is brought to life by a bunch of cats licking her face and is given nine lives, while The Penguin is a deformed freak raised by actual penguins in a circus. With none of its characters truly receiving a happy ending, it’s among the bleakest of Batman’s movies, and the Christmas setting lends a darkly magical atmosphere to the proceedings.

2 'Shazam!' (2019)

Directed by David F. Sandberg

Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is a 14-year-old child desperately trying to find his birth mother while going in and out of numerous foster homes. After defending his new foster brother, Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Billy is magically transported to the lair of the wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou). Needing a champion pure of heart to save the world from the Seven Deadly Sins, Shazam grants Billy his power to transform into an adult hero (Zachary Levi) whenever saying his name out loud.

One of the less divisive entries of the DCEU, Shazam! has heart, laughs, and a genuine sensibility when it comes to heroics. It is also a true fantasy movie disguised as a superhero adventure, to the point where it features one of the genre's most revered tropes: the wise old wizard who imparts incredible power upon the unsuspecting protagonist. Shazam! is more a fantasy movie than a superhero action flick, and it's all the better because of it.

1 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

After the divisive response to films of the DC Extended Universe, Wonder Woman came in with an impactful story that did justice to DC’s third major hero. Diana (Gal Gadot) is the daughter of the queen of Themyscira, home to an immortal race of women warriors called Amazons. In 1918, World War I pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crash lands on the island, bringing news of the war consuming the outside world. Fearing this could be the work of Ares, the god of war, Diana leaves the island with Steve, planning to stop the war once and for all.

While following many of the expected beats of a superhero origin, Wonder Woman is a strong female lead, an engaging, kind character with more physical and emotional power than many people would imagine at first. The fantastical elements of Greek mythology heighten the film’s heroics, while the World War I setting grounds the tone and visual style, balancing both light and darkness perfectly.

