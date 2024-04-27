The Big Picture The superhero genre has transformed into action-packed epics with complex storytelling, captivating fans of all tastes.

From the capes, the masks, the spandex and the CGI, the superhero genre has evolved over the decades. As action-filled epics enriched with complex lore and storytelling, they have since become box-office juggernauts that appeal to the tastes of many. Whether it's DC or Marvel, there's something special about the heroes' journey. Perhaps it's the nostalgia, or maybe it's just the intrigue of its otherworldly nature. Either way, fans and actors alike clamor at the opportunity for more superhero stories.

Indeed, superhero movies usually succeed because of the talented actors involved. They are the vessels that fans immediately connect to in an otherwise supernatural world and treat their characters not as caricatures but as real, complex beings. Over the years, a plethora of gifted performers have worn the spandex outfits, but a few have forged a lasting impact on the genre altogether. These are the best actors to play heroes in the superhero genre, standing out thanks to their commitment and sheer appeal.

10 Wesley Snipes - Blade

Best Movie: 'Blade' (1998)

Revitalizing the mold of a superhero film, Wesley Snipes fully embraced the wackiness of the leather-bounded half-vampire, half-human antihero and turned him into something undeniably badass and iconic. From the sleek costumes to the broody demeanor, violence, and intense physicality, Snipes crafted a character that defied the stereotypes of the noble protagonist, as Blade was edgy and morally flawed.

Fans must thank the universe for this wonderful casting. as it may not have occurred had Snipes' efforts succeeded in developing a Black Panther film in the 90s. Thankfully, he eventually found his way to a character that would benefit from his inherent ferocity, stoicism, and real-life martial arts skills. Nowadays, fans are looking forward to Mahershala Ali's interpretation; however, it'll be hard to look at it under the shadows of Snipes' long-lasting legacy.

9 Scarlett Johansson - Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow

Best Movie: 'Black Widow' (2021)

Introduced as Marvel's modern femme fatale, Natasha Romanoff quickly grasped the attention of fans with her badass combat skills, intense wit and classic beauty. Over the years, she pushed the boundaries of the cinematic trope and transformed into a complex hero shaped by a dark past and a pure heart. Where some actors may have leaned into the male gaze of it all, Natasha's rich evolution would not have been possible if it weren't for the talents of Scarlett Johansson.

Despite the initially limited material, Johansson excelled with what she was given, elevating it with nuance. From an eyebrow raise to a tiny smirk, it was clear there was more to Natasha than what fans saw. Johansson carefully wove a complex tapestry of the spy's life by showcasing her strengths, emotional vulnerabilities, and the fierce love she had for her found family. Amid all the magical space shenanigans, Natasha's story was human and real, making her all the more compelling and leading to her final heartbreaking sacrifice. Natasha's story would've have been as emotionally resonant if Johansson hadn't delivered a deeply grounded performance.

8 Michael Keaton - Bruce Wayne/Batman

Best Movie: 'Batman' (1989)

Hollywood has a fixation on Batman. It began with the talents of Adam West, but from the minute Michael Keaton donned the black mask and cape in Tim Burton's Batman, pop culture was forever changed. Despite being an actor known for comedy, Keaton embraced The Dark Knight and exuded a detached yet imposing presence that showed he meant business.

With strong body language, intense stares, and a gravelly voice, Keaton's performance forged a touchstone for others to follow suit. What made his take on the Caped Crusader better was how Keaton made sure Bruce Wayne was just as interesting as Batman rather than a nuisance or a side character. Indeed, Keaton fleshed out Bruce's cheekiness and vulnerabilities while capturing his manic energy. It was a holistic character with a unique yin and yang, proving that comic book heroes were just as three-dimensional as any other character.

7 Elizabeth Olsen - Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Best Movie: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

Wanda Maximoff is not a stereotypical hero. She's a character who experienced extreme love and loss, which can be a thrilling yet dangerous motivator, and no person could've ever explored Wanda's duality like Elizabeth Olsen. Showcasing Wanda's origins as a misguided antagonist, Olsen beautifully balanced strength and vulnerability, engaging the audience with every scene.

A lot of character development came from WandaVision; however, it was Olsen's experience on that show that fueled her masterful performance in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness. The movie was relatively divisive among fans, but she was the clear uniting factor as most praised Olsen's abilities to capture raw rage and grief. The actress told Wanda's story simply through her eyes, showing the pain, exhaustion, and sorrow of it all. Wanda may have turned into the "villain" of this story, but her motivations were pure, and she made up for it with her final sacrifice. Hopefully, there's a miraculous Marvel twist coming, and fans will see Olsen again soon.

6 Sir Patrick Stewart - Charles Xavier

Best Movie: 'Logan' (2017)

No fan was ever worried about Sir Patrick Stewart's casting as the all-powerful Professor X. From the dulcet tones of his speech to his ever-commanding presence, Stewart was the natural choice to play the beloved yet stern mentor whom any mutant could lean on. Radiating protectiveness, his inspirational, sincere words of wisdom touched the hearts of many. Stewart's best moments often came from going toe to toe with other great characters, such as Magneto, played by fellow acting legend Sir Ian McKellen.

The X-Men movies were a factory of talent, but Stewart stood out mostly because of his heartbreaking performance in Logan. After almost two decades, fans got to see a whole new vulnerable side to Charles, not as a reliable mentor but as a delirious and broken man plagued by his traumas and illnesses. A confronting piece of acting, it was harrowing to see this characterization be the end of the mighty Charles Xavier, and no one could've done it better than Stewart.

5 Angela Basset - Queen Ramonda

Best Movie: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

Who said supporting characters can't steal the show? That certainly is the case with Angela Basset, as she commanded the space at every opportunity. With a piercing gaze laced with power and a stance that radiated strength and nobility, Bassett's portrayal of Queen Ramonda was always dignified and passionate. Complementing her fierce protectiveness as a leader with maternal warmth, Basset ensured this incredible superhero mom was graceful, eloquent, and powerful.

She was already phenomenal in Black Panther, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever allowed her to truly shine. Capturing the anguish of a grief-stricken mother, Queen Ramonda's vulnerabilities shined through, and Basset funneled her grief into bone-chilling monologues that left fans speechless. From heightened anger to heartache, it was only right to see Basset receive all the prestigious accolades and nominations for her performance. None have been more moving.

4 Hugh Jackman - Logan/Wolverine

Best Movie: 'Logan' (2017)

It's hard to imagine a world where Hugh Jackman was never Wolverine. And yet, that could've been the case if it weren't for last-minute scheduling conflicts - thanks a lot, Mission: Impossible II! Indeed, despite being the second choice, Jackman proved himself the best choice, masterfully channeling all forms of rage and turmoil into this emotionally complex character.

Logan is both frightening and heartbreaking, and fans witnessed his arc from a lone wolf to a true familial protector. Yes, there were some hiccups along the way with some questionable movies, but Jackman's performance was always the strong point. Logan served as a true showcase of Jackman's talents. as he zoomed in on the character's vulnerability and his struggles with mortality. As a poignant end to his beloved story, fans can't help but wonder how his upcoming appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine will level up. Then again, who isn't excited to see Jackman don the adamantium claws once more?

3 Christopher Reeve - Clark Kent/Superman

Best Movie: 'Superman' (1978)

Where there have been several portrayals of the Man of Steel, no one has come close to the standard set by the incomparable Christopher Reeve. Solidifying himself as a pop-culture icon, Reeve perfectly balanced the character's super-powered strength with the heart of his humanity. His take on Superman became a beacon of hope and goodness, something modern-day portrayals have fallen short of, given all the broodiness.

Sure, not all of Reeve's Superman movies were great, but there's no denying how influential they are, even the bad ones. Classic, charming and nostalgic, Reeves' portrayal of the caped hero is always comforting to watch. Perhaps it's because Reeve does duality so well: Clark Kent and Superman are distinct characters, and he seamlessly shifts between with just a simple straightening of his posture. From goofball to suave gentleman, Reeve really had it all.

2 Chadwick Boseman - T'Challa/Black Panther

Best Movie: 'Black Panther' (2018)

From the moment he graced our screens in Captain America: Civil War, Chadwick Boseman commanded every scene with his powerful presence. Channeling every ounce of wisdom and warmth into his portrayal of Wakanda's King, Boseman proved himself again and again as the strong leader, capable of carrying the emotional weight of this complex character in its intricate story-world.

T'Challa was a steadfast family man and a proud defender of his people, and Boseman's humanity shined throughout his performance, proving to people what heroism should be all about. Sadly, the world lost Boseman too soon, and his absence left a huge gap that the MCU still can't fill. Graciously accepting the resonance his representation would mean to the world, Boseman was a true trailblazer and an inspiration and will forever be loved as the Black Panther.

1 Robert Downey Jr - Tony Stark/Iron Man

Best Movie: 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

It's safe to say that the MCU wouldn't be what it was if it weren't for the iconic casting of Robert Downey Jr. Indeed, it's hard to distinguish where Tony Stark ends and Downey Jr. begins. Both are seen as leaders in their own right and are equipped with the same levels of wit and charisma. Yet, Stark only seems to edge out by being a genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist.

Across nine films, fans witnessed Iron Man having the most character development. Starting as an arrogant party-boy weapons developer, Stark was hit with a traumatic event that ultimately redirected his life to something much bigger and better. Without the talent of Downey Jr., fans may not have hooked onto the unraveling tapestry of the MCU nor connected to this hero's journey. Stark's final sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame completed a full-circle narrative that tugged at the heartstrings of all. Downey Jr is a force, and it is because of him that the Marvel Universe stands upright still to this day.

